Deion Sanders Has Found His Top Cornerback in Colorado's Spring Practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders holds a high standard for the cornerbacks on his roster. As arguably the greatest cornerback of all time, Coach Prime knows talent at the position when he sees it. That’s just what he’s seen out of Cree Thomas in spring practice.

Coach Prime’s standard

Sanders made his standards clear when it comes to Colorado’s cornerbacks, as is to be expected from a man who played the position at the level he did. Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, who recorded 53 interceptions, 21 total touchdowns and 296 total tackles across his 14-year career.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“The expectation for that position, for me, is mighty and lofty,” Sanders said. “Based on what we’ve had in previous years, we’ve had some pretty good cornerbacks under my tenure, and we want to continue.”

Colorado has overhauled its cornerback room once again for the 2026 season, with its only returners being RJ Johnson, Kole Mathis and Makari Vickers. But Coach Prime is confident in the way he and his staff restructured the unit, believing they have all the pieces in place to take a major step forward from the 2025 campaign.

“I think we’ve picked the right guys,” Sanders said. “We’ve just got to get them going within certain aspects of the game.”

He went on to describe what types of characteristics he’s looking for in these cornerbacks if they’re going to see meaningful playing time.

“They’ve got to want it,” Sanders said. “They’ve got to compete, and they’ve got to go get that ball, that’s what it’s all about.”

How Cree Thomas fits the mold

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there’s one player who has met those criteria to this point in spring practice, it’s redshirt freshman Notre Dame transfer, Cree Thomas.

He’s stood out since Week 1 of spring camp, with cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher praising his production during the week of March 28.

“I don’t know how many takeaways he has right now, it’s insane,” Fletcher said. “...And I think he’s actually more of a leader than he knows right now because its starting to permeate throughout the entire team.”

If it’s a player who goes to get the football that Coach Prime is looking for, Thomas fits that mold.

For that very reason, Coach Prime solidified Thomas at the top of the cornerback room moving forward.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Cree is that guy. He’s that number one guy right now,” Sanders said. “He studies, he prepares, but he’s just a good young man, he’s what this program is about and I love what I’m seeing from him.”

As Colorado gears up for its spring game on Black and Gold Day, which takes place April 11, all eyes will be on Thomas as he gets his first chance to display his talents to the fans at Folsom Field. He’ll be tasked with matching up against Colorado’s new-look receiver room and Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. Depending on the production Thomas exhibits on Saturday, the bar will be set for what fans can expect from him when Fall rolls around.