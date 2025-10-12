Colorado's Dallan Hayden Praised By NFL Hall of Famer After Upset Win Over Iowa State
For weeks, the Colorado Buffaloes' offense has searched for something steady to lean on. On Saturday against No. 22 Iowa State, they found exactly that in running back Dallan Hayden. The junior back powered the Buffaloes’ ground game in their 24–17 upset victory, helping Colorado control the tempo against one of the Big 12’s top defenses.
With coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs fighting to stay in the bowl picture, Hayden’s emergence could not have come at a better time. His performance not only gave Colorado balance on offense but also caught the attention of one of football’s most legendary receivers on the sideline.
Michael Irvin Takes Notice
On the sideline Saturday was NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who came to Boulder to support his longtime friend, Deion Sanders. After the game, Irvin was fired up about what he saw from Hayden.
In a viral clip posted to social media, the NFL legend hyped him up postgame, yelling about how “legendary” the sophomore back is. For a young player still carving out his role, that kind of praise from one of football’s most respected voices carries massive weight.
Hayden's father reposted the clip with the caption: "Proud as hell Dad! Keep taking advantage of your opportunities."
Irvin’s reaction reflects what many around the program are beginning to realize: Hayden has the tools to be a difference-maker. His toughness and energy have stood out over the past two weeks, and against a ranked opponent, he delivered again. And when an NFL Hall of Famer takes notice, the rest of the college football world usually follows.
Hayden Bursts Onto the Scene
The Buffaloes’ offensive line has seemingly overnight become the team’s most reliable unit, and Hayden has taken full advantage. Against Iowa State, he carried 12 times for 58 yards, routinely picking up tough yards in short-yardage situations, but he's also capable of breaking free.
On Saturday, late in the fourth quarter, when the Buffs needed it most, they went to Hayden, who helped cement the Buffs' win with a 17-yard burst, followed up by an even longer 37-yard run that was called back by a holding penalty.
Hayden’s physicality gives Colorado a noticeable edge from the backfield; his ability to keep drives alive and set the tone from inside the tackles provides something this offense has lacked for much of the season: dependability.
As quarterback Kaidon Salter continues to settle in at quarterback, leaning on Hayden as the featured back feels like the logical next step for a Colorado backfield riddled with injuries. He’s shown he can handle the workload, and behind a maturing offensive line, he gives the Buffs a clear offensive identity moving forward.
A Message That Resonated
Irvin didn’t just watch from the sidelines. After the upset win, he addressed the team in the locker room, delivering a speech that left a lasting impression.
“Let me just tell you, it's such a pleasure to be out there. I watch you men turn into real grown men in that cocoon right there,” he said, pointing to the field. “That receiving corps came out here and said, ‘we're going to make the play.’ I said, I don't care what's happening in this game, do your job, and in the end, you will win. And y’all did that today.”
His words carried the authority of someone who’s been on the biggest stages and understands what it takes to win. For a young Colorado team trying to learn how to close out games, it's the kind of message that can stick with a team.
Irvin closed by telling the Buffs, “When you win games like this, it determines how you win in life. This is not just a game. It's more than a game because it determines what kind of man you will be as you move through life.”
For Colorado, Saturday’s win was more than just a much-needed conference victory. It was a statement about who they’re becoming.
As Colorado heads into their bye week, it feels like a turning point — one where new leaders are stepping forward, and belief inside the locker room is starting to take root.