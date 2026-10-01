Colorado Coach Dante’ Carter Diagnoses Buffaloes' Defensive Line Problems

Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Dante’ Carter did not reach for a whiteboard when DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter asked why a player can look ready in practice and different on game day. Carter had a shorter diagnosis.

“The moment,” Carter said.

That response is simple enough to fit on a wristband. But solving it is a whole new level entirely.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Carter expanded, he was not questioning effort or preparation. He was talking about what happens when a rep suddenly carries consequence.

“But all of it is just the moment. Sometimes the moment be too big for a person. Sometimes that person never been in the moment, so you don’t know how to handle the moment,” Carter said.

Dante’ Carter is coaching a room new to Colorado

Colorado’s defensive front gives that answer some context. The Buffaloes entered spring with only two familiar faces up front, defensive end Quency Wiggins and Kylan Salter, who moved from linebacker to defensive end. Colorado Athletics counted five new defensive ends and nine new interior linemen preparing to line up as Buffaloes for the first time.

The room is not short on college football experience. Much of it was simply earned somewhere else.

Colorado defensive end Toby Anene arrived from North Dakota State after playing 40 games with 22 starts for the Bison. | North Dakota State Athletics

Defensive end Toby Anene arrived from North Dakota State after playing 40 games with 22 starts and 10.5 career sacks. Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. came from Monmouth after recording 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Carter’s point is that experience on paper still has to survive the first time a new situation feels fast. His February promotion put him in charge of helping a rebuilt group make that jump.

Dante’ Carter tries to bring game day stress into practice

Carter said Colorado attempts to close that gap by creating sudden-change situations in practice, forcing the defense to respond without the comfort of a normal sequence.

“That’s what we do in practice, building the confidence, sudden change stuff on defense and practice to get our mindset and our mentality going for the moment,” Carter said. “But that’s all it is for handling the moment.”

Colorado got a real version of that test at Baylor. A failed 4th and 1 from the Buffaloes’ 49-yard line gave Baylor possession at Colorado’s 48. Three plays and 1:20 later, the Bears were in the end zone.

You can recreate the field position on a practice field. Recreating the noise, scoreboard, and consequence is a little tougher.

The goal, then, is not to remove pressure. It is to make the players trust what they have practiced once the pressure arrives.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) fumbles the ball and is recovered by Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (10) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech brings the next moment to Folsom Field

Carter is in his first season as Colorado’s defensive line coach after joining the program as a graduate assistant in 2025. Before Boulder, his Texas College defensive line helped the Steers record 39 sacks in 2024, fourth in the NAIA.

The assignment gets louder Saturday when Texas Tech comes to Folsom Field. The Red Raiders are 4-0, and Carter’s rebuilt front has another opportunity to prove whether those uncomfortable practice reps show up when the stakes are high.

His approach is not to tell the players the moment is small. But rather to convince them they are indeed ready for it.

“Sometimes the moment be too big for them, but our biggest thing is just to keep preaching life into them and to show them that they can handle the moment, whatever it is,” Carter said.

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