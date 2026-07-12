Deion Sanders Pulls Back the Curtain on New Coaching Staff at Colorado

After a 3-9 finish in the 2025 season, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders appears as confident as ever heading into the fall, thanks in part to new pieces on his coaching staff. While speaking at Big 12 Media Days, "Coach Prime" revealed his excitement for new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and new defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Marion arrived in Boulder by way of Sacramento State, replacing former Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. On the other hand, Marve was originally hired as the Buffaloes' linebacker coach before eventually receving a promotion with former Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston accepting a position in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado Coaching Staff

"First of all, we think about going to camp and having a wonderful camp and getting it on and [pressurizing] our coordinators and our team in certain situations because with coach Brendan Marion and Coach [Chris] Marve, this is the best coaching staff that I've had in my new coaching career, and I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the young men. I'm excited about everything that we have on this roster, because I feel like we have the team to win, and I cannot wait to see it," said Sanders on July 7.

Marion is known as an offensive savant, dating back to his days as a wide receiver for Tulsa. After successful as the wide receivers coach at Hawaii, Pittsburgh, and Texas, Marion had an impressive stint as the offensive coordinator for UNLV. Under two years of Marion's leadership, the Rebels averaged 35 points per game, and he was eventually hired as the head coach of Sacramento State.

Now, Marion is expected to not only bring a high-powered scoring offense to Boulder, but also key development for young quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marve also brings experience to the Buffaloes, previously working as the defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech. Marve and his coaching staff helped turn around the Hokies' defense, improving the scoring defense in each season of his tenure. Can he bring similar improvement to Boulder?

Colorado Buffaloes' New-Look Roster

Whlie Colorado and Sanders have turned up the heat on the recruiting trail, the Buffaloes relied on the transfer portal to rebuild the roster after a relatively disappointing season. Key pieces like offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, and running back Simeon Price left the program, but the Buffs also brought in dynamic receivers like Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore, and Kam Perry.

Meanwhile, Colorado also added over 10 defensive linemen, and linebackers Gideon Lampron as well as Liona Lefau will be called upon to improve the Buffs' rushing defense.

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrates a play during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Will Sanders and his coaching staff be able to bring this new-look Colorado team together in just one offseason?

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook aren't too optimistic.

In Colorado's season-opening game against Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets are favored by 7.5 points over the Buffs. Meanwhile, Colorado's win total is set at 4.5 wins, and FanDuel has given the Buffs the worst odds of winning the Big 12 title this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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