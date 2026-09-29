Colorado Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Shares Reaction to Hard Hit in Baylor game

DeAndre Moore Jr. had been down for several minutes at Baylor when the Colorado Buffaloes receiver made his preference clear: no cart.

Moore took a hard hit from Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes late in the second quarter of Colorado’s loss Saturday. He walked off with assistance and did not return. By Tuesday, Moore was back in front of reporters and said he was “great,” then explained why the cart was never an option in his mind.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I couldn’t do that cart, man. I heard him kind of mentioning it, and I was like, yeah, nah. I would much rather walk out on my own two feet than have somebody come cart me off this field,” Moore said. “So it was a blessing for me to get up, walk off on my own two feet. And I’m just grateful to be here.”

DeAndre Moore Jr. had one request after the hit

Asked whether the moment scared him, Moore sounded like a receiver trying to turn a medical stoppage into a quick timeout.

“No. I wanted to play, bro. Like, I came to, and I see all these people on top. And I’m like, OK, AP, first off, no cart, and I’m playing in this game,” Moore said. “And he was like, ' We got to get you off the field first, buddy. What are you talking about?”

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore admitted he felt “a little woozy,” but his mind had gone straight back to football. He did not return against Baylor and offered no diagnosis Tuesday, so his status for Texas Tech still needs an official update before publication.

“So no, I was feeling a little woozy, but I wanted to get back out there and help my team any way I could,” Moore said.

DeAndre Moore Jr. saw a different side of his teammates

The part Moore kept returning to was what happened around him afterward.

Fellow Colorado receiver Joseph Williams helped him off the field, and Moore said teammates later told him how badly the scene frightened them. Some reactions came from players he was not used to seeing show so much emotion.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, those guys railed, bro. And they fought,” Moore said. “You know, they came up to me after I came to. It was like, dude, you scared us.”

“And I got to see real emotion from some of my teammates who don’t necessarily show emotion, like some real tears, some real vulnerable moments,” Moore continued. “So I think that was an unfortunate circumstance, but it was a really cool turning point in where we are in this brotherhood to see like, OK, these guys are bought in. These guys are caring.”

Nobody would choose that kind of moment as a team bonding exercise. Moore still came away believing it showed him something real about Colorado’s locker room.

DeAndre Moore Jr. turns his attention to Texas Tech

Moore’s session eventually shifted back to football, and his personality came with it. He even jumped in to make sure Williams’ 49-yard pass to Quanell Farrakhan Jr. at Baylor got some attention.

“Shoot, bro, you didn’t ask me about number eight. What about number eight? What about number eight, man?” Moore said. “I know you’ve seen that. That pass to Farrakhan, that boy could throw the ball.”

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) prepares to make a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 12-ranked Texas Tech will visit Boulder Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MT with a 4-0 record. Colorado is 2-2 after consecutive losses, but Moore spoke as if the season still has room to turn.

“It’s another home game, so we got to protect the house first and foremost,” Moore said. “But it’s a really great opportunity, and everything that we want for this season is still there for us to be had.”

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