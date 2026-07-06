Travis Hunter’s Heartfelt Interaction With Youth Athletes Showcases Colorado Influence

Former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was known for his high-quality character alongside his accolades with the Buffs. He was the embodiment of the character traits that coach Deion Sanders instills in his players.

In a recent interaction with a group of youth athletes, Hunter exemplified how he’s carried the character growth he gained at Colorado to the next level.

Travis Hunter’s Interaction With Youth Athletes

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hunter was driving his truck in Jacksonville, Florida, when he encountered a group of youth athletes led by motivational speaker and coach Nahshon Nicks. The group was about to undertake a 2.7-mile run when Hunter stopped to talk with Nicks and finish the conversation with some words of wisdom for the group.

"Stay positive, show some love. Keep doing what y'all are doing,” Hunter said in a video of the interaction. “Listen to your coaches"

Those same mottos were what Hunter lived by at Colorado, as he was a receptive player to Coach Prime and had an unwavering work ethic. In Nicks’s post, which included the video of the interaction, he discussed how much Hunter’s words meant to the kids.

“A few words may seem small, but they can make a lifelong impact,” Nicks wrote. “You [Hunter] didn't have to stop. You didn't have to say anything at all. Yet you made yourself accessible and simply said, ‘Keep pushing. Listen to your Coaches.’ Those words meant more than you know.”

How Deion Sanders Instilled Good Character Traits in Travis Hunter

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This type of player and person was someone Coach Prime knew he could help Hunter grow into, and he never settled for anything less. Sanders has always prided himself on being a leader of men first and a coach second. While Hunter has never faced any real questions about his character, Sanders helped him to make it just as much of a defining trait as his ability on the field.

After Hunter was selected No. 2-overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he credited Sanders with preparing him for the moment. In addition to the skills he gained on the field, Hunter credited Sanders with turning him into a professional who was prepared to reach the next level.

He also credited Sanders for preparing him for life beyond football during his time at Colorado.

How Deion Sanders Instills Good Character Traits in Next Generation of Colorado Buffaloes

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders’s instillation of high-quality character traits in his players has continued since Hunter’s time at Colorado ended. He has continued prioritizing creating quality men first and quality players second, with safety Randon Fontennette being a recent example.

The Vanderbilt Commodores transfer has been doing charity work since his arrival in Boulder. On July 2, in collaboration with NIL manager Mike West and through his personal charity, the Rize Up Foundation, he committed a generous donation to a Houston community.

He donated groceries to Sunnyside Community, which is the oldest African-American community in southern Houston. He’s continued to ramp up ventures with his charity, as West announced on X that they will be collaborating on more events in the future.

The same type of qualities Fontennette is beginning to exemplify at Colorado are the same ones that Hunter has carried on to the next level. Both are testaments to Coach Prime’s program, painting a good picture of the future of both his program and its players.

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