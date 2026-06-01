How Colorado's Defense Can Build Liona Lefau's NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes topped off their excellent 2026 transfer portal class at the linebacker position with former Texas Longhorn Liona Lefau.

Lefau was listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports after being an anchor of Texas’s defense and helping the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff berth. He now hopes to do the same for the Buffs and build his NFL Draft stock in the process.

How Liona Lefau’s can build his NFL Draft stock

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) and linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrate after a sack against the UTSA Roadrunners in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Lefau comes to Colorado with the benefit of having crucial experience in the SEC. While with the Longhorns, Lefau played against 15 teams ranked within the AP Top 25, nine of which were in conference play.

Lefau’s experience against so many NFL-caliber players has him well prepared to face the highest level of competition. Additionally, the environments surrounding SEC competition are some of the closest that college football has to the professional ranks.

If Lefau can translate the high level of production he had at Texas over to the Buffaloes in the Big 12, he’ll be certain to catch NFL attention. Production in two of the FBS’s Power Four conferences will jump off the page and boost NFL scouts’ confidence in Lefau to adjust to the next level.

How Chris Marve will prepare Liona Lefau for the NFL Draft

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lefau is also entering an excellent situation for his NFL Draft stock. He’ll be learning under Buffs defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve.

Marve was a star linebacker with the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2008 to 2011. During that time, he racked up a whopping 398 career tackles, which remains as Vanderbilt’s eighth-most of all time. He was named a second-team All-American three times and a freshman All-American during his first campaign with the Commodores.

Marve knows what it takes to be an elite linebacker at the highest level, and can relate to Lefau on account of their shared SEC roots. He should be able to boost Lefau’s development and have him more than prepared for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Lefau totaled 68 tackles in 2025 and was fifth on the team in 2024 with 63 total tackles. If that production can translate in Marve's defense, he will only stand out more to scouts watching the Buffs.

How a Colorado Buffaloes College Football Playoff berth would build Liona Lefau’s NFL Draft stock

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lefau helped lead the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. Subsequently, he led them on a run through the playoffs that saw them win two games before falling short in the semifinals.

While the College Football Playoff is a long shot for the Buffaloes, there’s no telling where they could end up given the amount of roster and coaching staff turnover that occurred during the offseason. If the Buffaloes are going to make a run at a Big 12 title, there’s no question that Lefau would need to be an integral part of that, just as he was for Texas' CFP run.

If Colorado is successful in turning things around after a 3-9 finish, NFL front offices would be forced to notice Lefau as a potential key factor in the Buffs' defense. Leading one defense to a College Football Playoff appearance is tough as it is, but leading two separate Power Four programs to the dance would be another achievement entirely.

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