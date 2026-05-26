Transfer Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Keys to Raising NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes made a big splash in the transfer portal during the offseason by adding a promising receiver from SEC country.

DeAndre Moore Jr., who came to the Buffs by way of the Texas Longhorns, is aiming to be a one-and-done in Boulder and make his way to the NFL.

How DeAndre Moore Jr. Can Get Involved in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; tx Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for yards after making a reception during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore’s NFL Draft stock primarily suffered with the Longhorns due to his inability to emerge as the primary target in their offense. It’s hard to blame Moore, though. In his three seasons in Austin, Moore shared the receiver room with NFL talents the likes of Xavier Worthy, Matthew Golden, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Bond. Moore faces stout competition at Colorado as well, but as it stands, he’s well within the mix for the primary receiver role.

Moore is a wild card in the position battle, as his participation was heavily limited during the spring. He was battling an injury that kept him out of action and forced him to miss the Buffs’ spring game. If he can come back well from his injury, he could surprise people and emerge as a go-to target in Brennan Marion’s fast-paced ‘Go-Go’ offense.

How DeAndre Moore Jr.’s Experience Can Lead to a Breakout Season

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore’s time at Texas wasn’t wasted by any means, as it has prepared him to break out in his first year with Colorado. Despite the immense competition he faced, Moore still managed to see the field as a meaningful contributor.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Moore recorded a combined 988 yards and 11 touchdowns on 77 receptions, good for an average of 12.8 yards per catch. Moore was Texas’s second-leading receiver in 2025, only trailing star Longhorn receiver Ryan Wingo.

Moore’s experience battling against NFL-caliber players for time on the field, in addition to matching up against SEC cornerbacks, should translate well to Colorado. While the playstyle of the offense he’ll be a part of is far different, that adjustment is no worse than the adversity he’s already faced. If Moore competes as hard as he did to earn his playing time at Texas, there’s no question he’ll see the field a significant amount in 2026.

Key Games on the Colorado Buffaloes’ Schedule for DeAndre Moore Jr. to Boost His NFL Draft Stock

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona State defensive back Montana Warren (9) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Moore can make it through those tough pre-season challenges and carve out a role for himself in the offense, all that’s left to do is let the film speak for itself. Colorado has several games on the schedule in which Moore can build his 2027 NFL Draft stock with good performances.

First, Moore needs to focus on Colorado’s Week 7 matchup against the Utah Utes. It is likely to be the Buffaloes’ hardest matchup of the season, and the Utes’ stout defense is a large reason why. Utah allowed the second-least passing yards per game in the Big 12 in 2025, and its secondary showed out in its 53-7 demolition of the Buffaloes.

Then, Moore needs to end the season on a good note with a standout game against the UCF Knights. The Knights finished third in the Big 12 in fewest passing yards allowed per game during 2025. Although the blows they took from the transfer portal have called that into question, Alex Grinch will likely get that unit to a similar form by the final game of the season.

If Moore can stand out in those two games, his film will be undeniable, and he’ll likely hear his name called by an NFL team come April.

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