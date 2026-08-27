Explaining the Changes to the NFL’s Fine System

The NFL will be implementing a new system for on-field fines when the 2026 season kicks off, the league announced in a joint statement with the NFL player’s association.

For years, the league has fined players who commit fouls and put the health and safety of other players in jeopardy. Ahead of this season, however, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to rework the fining system.

Here’s a breakdown of how the NFL is changing the way it fines its players.

Why is the NFL changing its fine system?

The NFL and NFLPA summed up the reasoning for the changes in their joint statement obtained by Tom Pelissero of The Ringer . The statement said the goal of the new system is to “make the game safer by focusing discipline on the techniques more likely to result in player injury rather than players who make isolated mistakes during competition.”

Per Pelissero , the NFL is making changes to its fine system as the league looks to emphasize punishment for repeat offenders while also lessening the financial impact on players who only commit such a penalty on one occasion.

What are the biggest changes coming to the fine rules?

Players will still be fined for on-field infractions such as using their helmet or roughing the passer, but there will be greater emphasis placed on the following five penalties:

Hip drop tackles

Horse collar tackles

Launching

Hit on a defenseless player

Blindside block

If a player commits any of these fouls three times in a season, he will be suspended for one game.

As Pelissero noted, the NFL isn’t just looking to crack down on these offenses, but also alleviate fines given to one-time offenders. The NFL and NFLPA note in the new statement that if a player is fined just once during a season and it’s for any of those five offenses, they will receive 50% of the money back from the fine.

If a player commits one foul in a season and it’s outside of those five categories (i.e., use of helmet or roughing the passer), they will receive 100% of the money back for the fine.

Can players still appeal fines?

Yes, players are still able to appeal fines.

Will players’ prior infractures carry over?

All players will enter the 2026 season with a clean slate. When the season ends, each player’s fine record will be adjusted. Per Pelissero, if a player has one point toward a suspension, he will drop to zero at the end of the year. Pelissero also notes that if a player is fined twice for any of the violations, he will have to meet with the NFL, his coordinator and position coach at the end of the season and will not receive any money back from the fines.

Related: CTE in the NFL: What We Know After the Latest Health Study Revealed Alarming Evidence

What else is the NFL doing to prioritize player health and safety?

Along with changing its fine system, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reported that the NFL is working to improve player health and safety by launching a behavioral health network to expand access to mental health resources for players and their families. Players in every city will now have unlimited access to clinicians in the network. This comes after players such as Rondale Moore and Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide over the past year, prompting a greater focus on increasing mental health support for players across the league.