Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Add Four-Star Cornerback To 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes gained their third class of 2026 commitment on Tuesday as four-star cornerback Preston Ashley chose coach Deion Sanders' squad over the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.
Ashley represents Colorado's first four-star commit and the first defensive back, a position group that "Coach Prime" has recruited well during his time in Boulder. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Brandon, Mississippi, joins three-star Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star California EDGE Domata Peko Jr. in the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class.
Colorado's three-member class still ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 110 nationally, per 247Sports.
Ashley received an offer from "Coach Prime" in March before getting out to Boulder this past weekend.
In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons earlier this month, Ashley spoke about the family-like atmosphere within Sanders' Colorado football program, specifically with how recent first-round NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter was treated during his time with the Buffs.
“It would be a blessing to be coached by 'Coach Prime,' but they look past football. They care about the players. They want it to be like family," Ashley told On3. "Travis Hunter had his wedding, and they were there. It goes beyond football with Colorado, so I can’t wait to get out there. I really like coach Mathis too. He was a great cornerback in his time and he is a great coach."
Ashley is the No. 19 safety in his class and the No. 9 prospect in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports composite. In his first three seasons at Brandon High School, he racked up 168 total tackles, four TFLs, two interceptions, eight passes defended and a forced fumble.
His recent visit to Boulder combined his desire to play for Mathis and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was seemingly enough for Colorado to earn his commitment.
“The visit is what did it,” Ashley told On3. “It was (my) first time there, and everything was right. I fit like a glove there with the system they run. Coach Livingston put Travis Hunter and other guys in position to make plays, and I think I can do that, too.”
While Ashley is still another year away from beginning his college football career, Colorado's secondary will look a little different next season following the losses of Hunter and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig to the NFL. DJ McKinney is slated to become the Buffs' top cornerback and is already receiving early NFL Draft buzz.
Colorado's 2025 signing class featured only one defensive back (safety TJ Branch), but "Coach Prime" was busy in the transfer portal, adding safeties Terrance Love (Auburn), John Slaughter (Tennessee), Tawfiq Byard (South Florida) and Noah King (Kansas State), and cornerbacks Tyrecus Davis (Wyoming), Teon Parks (Illinois State) and Makari Vickers (Oklahoma).