Jacksonville Jaguars' Arik Armstead Gives Travis Hunter First Impression
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has been turning heads as he works to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Through the Jaguar’s minicamp, Hunter began working as a wide receiver, but the team has since let him practice both positions.
Hunter is a natural athlete, demonstrating so during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. After spending two seasons with Colorado playing both offense and defense and winning the Heisman Trophy, Hunter is working each day to prove he can continue down that path in the NFL.
Jaguars defensive tackle and reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year winner Arik Armstead appeared on “First Things First,” where he discussed the difficult talk Hunter is pursuing. Armstead acknowledged that while it may not be easy, Hunter is doing a stellar job in practice.
“When you look at playing both sides of the football, his schedule is crazy. Two days, he is on offense, and then he pops off in our defensive meetings, and then he’s out there with our color jerseys on,” Armstead continued. “First day he’s playing defense, making a crazy interception, and then goes on offense scoring touchdowns. So, I’m really excited to have him as a teammate, and he brings a lot to Jacksonville, not just who he is as a player, but who he is as a person.”
During rookie minicamp, there were videos surfacing of the former Colorado player stumbling on routes. He quickly cleaned up his route running abilities, already showing improvement on the field, and by mandatory minicamp, Hunter impressing his teammates playing wide receiver and cornerback.
MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator Lands New Job In SEC
MORE: Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?
On defense with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. He did this while being the team’s top receiver, finishing the season with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
“It does seem impossible until you’re around Travis,” Armstead said. “I think one of the most impressive things about him is that he’s out there, he’s doing it. It’s hot in Jacksonville like we are sweating, and this dude doesn’t break a sweat.”
“He’s everything that just comes natural to him, just a natural-born athlete.”
The Jaguars have proven they will give Hunter a shot at both positions throughout the 2025 season. While early reports suggested the team will be using Hunter as a wide receiver first, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone clarified any misconception regarding Hunter's position on the team.
Gladstone explained that Hunter earned reps as a receiver first to make adjustments and build his skill by the time training camp begins. Hunter being a natural athlete, the belief is that the defensive side comes more natural to him. As Hunter adjusted to playing wide receiver, such as tuning his route-running abilities, the team gave him more reps on defense.
Hunter is not expected to rotate positions as often as he did with the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite the number of snaps he may receive, Hunter is on pace to achieve his goal of playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Gladstone emphasized that what position he plays each week will come down to the game plan to face the opponent.
It is a tough schedule, but Hunter has said on many occasions he is working to play both offense and defense in the NFL. The Jaguars staff is seeing the work he is putting in giving him reps. At the same time, Hunter is earning the respect of Armstead and his teammates for the work he is putting in.