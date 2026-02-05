Julian Lewis Sends Message to Shedeur Sanders About Cleveland Coach Todd Monken

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis sent an encouraging message on social media to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Browns hired coach Todd Monken, whom Lewis got to know as a high school recruit.

“Shedeur Sanders keep going twin! Todd Monken always gave me great advice!” Lewis posted on X with a picture of him and Monken.

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken chats with reporters after his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monken served as the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022, which was when the program was recruiting Lewis. Lewis is a Georgia native, and the Bulldogs were among the top teams targeting him out of high school.

While the two quarterbacks did not overlap at Colorado, Lewis is supporting Sanders on his NFL journey. Just as Sanders helped turn the Buffaloes around, Lewis is looking to get Colorado back on track in 2026.

Shedeur Sanders's Full Circle Moment with Todd Monken

Not only does Lewis have a previous connection with Monken, but Sanders could have played for the new Browns’ coach in his rookie season.

Before becoming the Browns' head coach, Monken served as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator for two seasons. Sanders’ fall to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest storylines last spring. It was revealed that the Ravens did target Sanders, and the former Colorado quarterback could have played under Monken throughout his rookie season.

Monken is now Sanders' head coach with the Browns, as the former Colorado star is going through his first full NFL offseason.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, helping turn the program around. In two years, Sanders helped the Buffaloes go from winning just one game to earning a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance.

In his final season with Colorado, Sanders earned a 74.0 completion percentage, passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. His draft fall came as a surprise after his success in Boulder, but Sanders continued to put in the work and ended up starting the final seven games of the season.

Following his rookie season, Sanders earned a Pro Bowl appearance, becoming the first Colorado quarterback to do so since Kordell Stewart in 2001.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis to get Colorado Buffaloes Back on Track

2025 was Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ first season without coaching his son. The Buffaloes had a tough season, finishing 3-9 and going 1-8 against the Big 12.

Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes ranked as a four-star player, the No. 56 recruit, and the No. 7 quarterback, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans and was a big pickup for Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Colorado entered the season with quarterback Kaidon Salter as the team’s starter, but Lewis made three game appearances. He started in two games before being shut down to keep his red shirt.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Through four games, Lewis passed for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He did well, not throwing any interceptions, but had just a 55.3 completion percentage. His first start was against the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road, in which he went 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewis is a young quarterback who will grow, but the four games provided him with valuable experience, showing he has the potential to lead Colorado to success. Lewis spent his true freshman season developing and can enter 2026 ready to lead the Buffaloes.

Colorado hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who is known for his go-go offense. Marion’s hire proves the Buffaloes are working towards improving the offense, and he can be just what Lewis needs to get Colorado back on track.

