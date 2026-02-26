Colorado Fans Will Love LaJohntay Wester’s Message to Julian Lewis

Former Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver LaJohntay Wester may have moved on to the ranks of NFL, but it's clear that Boulder still feels like home.

Colorado's LaJohntay Wester celebrates a first down during a Colorado football spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Back inside the Buffaloes’ indoor facility, Wester didn’t just get in offseason work. He delivered a challenge to redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis that could set the tone for how Lewis approaches spring practices and beyond.

Passing on the Standard

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Wester was back at Colorado’s facilities this week, running crisp routes and moving with the same burst that made him one of the most productive single season receivers in program history.

But between reps, his focus shifted to the quarterback expected to lead Colorado into its next era of success. In a clip shared on social media, Wester can be seen working inside the Buffs indoor facility before turning his attention to Lewis.

“You get paid for this too,” Wester told Lewis. “You've got to get out here and dissect your receivers, know their steps, their speed, their body language.”

No matter the level, it’ still business.

You’re getting paid - make the plays.



It wasn’t criticism. It was clear instruction and a direct challenge to elevate his game.

Wester’s message was simple. At the highest level, talent is to be expected, which means preparation is what separates the good quarterbacks from the great ones. It was a challenge to Lewis to elevate the mental side of his preparation, to treat practice reps like real game scenarios, and to study his receivers the way that the best quarterbacks do.

Because at the next level, the difference between great and elite often lives in the details.

Lessons From the Next Level

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

At Colorado, Wester saw firsthand what elite preparation looked like as he watched legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders operate with precision and confidence. He witnessed the discipline and consistency required from a quarterback carrying national attention and NFL-level expectations.

Together, the duo connected for 74 receptions, 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Wester’s breakout season led to his selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving him the opportunity to share a locker room with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While Wester was primarily utilized on special teams during his rookie season, proximity still mattered. He saw how Jackson prepared. The film study. The footwork. The command of the offense. The details that separate a dynamic athlete from a perennial MVP candidate.

That exposure reinforced what he had already learned in Boulder.

Showing up in the offseason is important. But Wester’s message to Lewis made it clear that presence alone is not enough. Mastery comes from studying the subtleties of the game and becoming obsessed with your craft. It means understanding receiver leverage points, recognizing body language before and after breaks, and anticipating windows before they fully open.

Those quiet details rarely make highlight reels, but they can be the difference between an incompletion and a last-second Hail Mary catch that sends a game into overtime.

Investing in 2026 and Beyond

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wester later reposted the clip on social media with a simple caption:

“All Love at the end of the day just want ya to be Great #SkoBuffs”

As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis showed flashes of the greatness that made him such a highly touted recruit, completing 52-of-94 passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions across four appearances. And while he’s still a young quarterback, expectations wait for no one, especially in Boulder.

That's why Wester didn't return to Boulder just to train in a familiar setting. He wanted to give back and invest in the next generation of Buffaloes. Under "Coach Prime," Colorado has emphasized brotherhood, and family, but also a relentless standard of preparation that mirrors the professional level.

Moments like this show that culture extending from one generation of Buffs to the next.