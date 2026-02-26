Pressure Is Rising on Deion Sanders and Colorado as Spring Game Approaches

The Colorado Buffaloes have been able to add several key players in this offseason, but still have significant questions looming. Colorado coach Deion Sanders must figure out a way to win early so this team can gain confidence for a long season.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pressure on Deion Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has taken the Buffaloes to another level in terms of national recognition on social media. However, the success on the field has not been able to match.

Colorado has two losing seasons and one winning season under "Coach Prime," which resulted in a bowl game appearance under him. Deion is still figuring out how to be successful with the transfer portal and NIL becoming more prevalent in College Football.

NIL has taken some players away from Colorado for a variety of reasons, and Sanders has to think about the roster in its entirety versus just one player in this new era.

The most obvious case of this was tackle Jordan Seaton, who transferred from the Buffaloes to the LSU Tigers with coach Lane Kiffin. Situations like this helped Sanders to come to a new approach when it comes to the transfer portal and NIL.

Sanders has decided to become very hands-on and wants to approve every recruit that the Buffaloes bring in to make sure that this player fits into the Colorado culture. He has prioritized filling roster needs with players who have shown a history of production and success instead of focusing on top-end talent.

Sanders will need the team to perform well to prove that addressing the roster as a whole versus top-end talent can lead to success on the field.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Top Tier Competition on 2026 Schedule

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will have their hands full with the Big 12 in 2026. The schedule has been released, and Colorado will have to play their best football to put itself in a good position for next season.

One key stretch in their schedule is back-to-back home games against Texas Tech and Utah, who are top contenders in the Big 12. Both of these games should show whether or not Colorado stacks up well against the top, or if there is still improvement to be made.

The rest of the schedule isn’t much easier, with tough games sprinkled throughout their schedule. This starts with the road opponents, including Arizona State, Baylor, and Georgia Tech.

Winning on the road is something that the Buffaloes must figure out how to do consistently. It is up to Deion Sanders to show his team how to prepare properly to win in these hostile environments. The Big 12 is very competitive, but with the continued development of a young roster, there is definitely promise for Colorado to be much improved to be a team that can succeed even with a tough schedule.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Roster Questions

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colorado Buffaloes will start the season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which will be a very competitive game that will test "Coach Prime's" squad.

However, this game means a lot more than just winning and losing. This game could make a statement on where the future of Colorado is headed.

A major reason for this is that redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis will be entering his first full season as the starter, which puts a lot of pressure on him. Additionally, Lewis will be learning a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Lewis's ability to understand and lead the offense early in the season will go a long way in determining how far the Buffaloes can go as a team.

The offensive line also has some questions to answer, with several new transfers coming in who are projected to start. This group will then have to perform weekly to shut down the narrative that they miss the presence of tackle Jordan Seaton. That pressure will primarily be on former Georgia offensive lineman, transfer Bo Hughley, who is projected to replace Seaton at left tackle.

The defense as a whole has significant pressure to perform as well. The defense was one of the worst run defenses in the nation in 2025. The front seven has added several players to the lineup, and they must work together to become stout against the run.

Overall, the roster does have several questions to answer, and the earlier each unit can answer those questions, the better. Otherwise, it will become increasingly harder for "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes to silence the doubters and have a successful season in 2026.