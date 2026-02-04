Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Defensive Depth Chart for Next Season

After the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense had made several portal additions from recruiting efforts and looks to take a step forward. Colorado coach Deion Sanders understood the needs and appeared to address them this offseason.

Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston with some more playmakers on defense has an opportunity to improve the unit from 2025.

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium.

Defensive Line

Starters:

Edge Vili Taufatofua

Defensive tackle Dylan Manuel

Defensive tackle Santana Hopper

Edge Toby Anene

Rotation:

Edge Immanuel Ezeogu

Edge Balansama Kamara

Defensive tackle Shedrick Smith

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore

The defensive line was a group that really struggled in 2025, but after the portal it is almost an entirely new group that has shown a history of production defending the run and sacking quarterbacks.

Taufatofua, Anene, Manuel, and Hopper are all players that have a tremendous ability to generate negative plays. With this additional help up front the pass defense will have a boosted help with more pressure as well as more favorable downs and distances to defend.

Colorado also did a great job bringing in depth on the defensive front who also can produce when called upon. Having the versatility to play the starters as well as the promotional pieces is something Colorado will be very grateful for as the season goes on.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Bennett Christian (85) runs past Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

Linebackers:

Starters: Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron

Rotation: Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr.

The linebacker unit for the Buffaloes should be able to complement the front nicely with players like Lefau and Lampron who both had huge seasons in 2025. Lefau and Lampron both had at least 60 tackles in 2025 as well as combining for 3.5 sacks.

Crawford enters as freshman with the hope that he could be a major piece in the culture building of Colorado’s defense and learn from Lefau and Lampron. Colton may need some to be mentored by the starters, but he could add some great depth as well this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium.

Nickelbacks/Cornerbacks:

Starters: Justin Eaglin, Emory Floyd, and Boo Carter

Rotation:

Preston Ashley,

Cree Thomas,

RJ Johnson

Jason Stokes Jr.

Paul Omodia

The cornerback room was able to add many playmakers to it as well as significant depth to battle opposing passing attacks. Eaglin and Floyd, who project to start at the corner positions have both shown the ability to make plays on the ball and make offenses second guess their decisions.

Carter also has a nose for the ball and has made plays in the run game as well blitzing off the edge as a nickel. His skillset should help him to slot right into Livingston’s scheme.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Safeties:

Starters: Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell

Rotation:

Jah Jah Boyd

Ben Finneseth

Fontenette and Mitchell are both transfers coming in from different schools, so in the spring building that chemistry could be a huge help for communication in the defense. They each have the unique ability to fit the run well and play the pass as well.

While Boyd and Finnesth do not have a ton of experience, they have two great safeties to learn from and Boyd has his experience at Indiana to lean on from many great defensive players there.

This safety room with its experience as far as the starters go has the opportunity to connect the defense at all levels and truly create a dominant and disciplined defense.