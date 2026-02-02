Breaking Down Colorado's Updated Running Back Room

The Colorado Buffaloes offense looks different this offseason following the hire of former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. Along with changes to the wide receiver group under coach Deion Sanders, the running back room has also been reworked.

The Buffaloes lost Simeon Price, Dre’lon Miller, and Dallan Hayden to the transfer portal, leaving Micah Welch as the lone returning running back. Sanders and his staff moved quickly to restock the position with talent.

Marion’s “Go-Go” offense welcomes Sacramento State pair Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, along with Alabama transfer Richard Young. True freshmen Cody Jordan and three-star Cam Newton are also on the roster, though both are expected to redshirt.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

The Go-Go Offense is a fast-paced, innovative system designed to create conflict for defenses through unique alignments and aggressive rushing. Henderson II and Smith should be ready to contribute immediately, thanks to their familiarity with the scheme.

With a refreshed backfield and Marion’s system in place, the Buffaloes are positioned to generate both explosiveness and tempo on offense. If Henderson II and Smith hit the ground running, Colorado’s rushing attack could emerge as one of the most dynamic in the conference.

How Deion Sanders Can Maximize Colorado’s Running Back Room

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

It’s still unclear how Colorado’s offense will use its running backs, but Henderson II and Smith should contribute immediately. Even with their success at the FCS level, Young and Welch haven’t yet proven they can be relied on.

The former Hornets combined for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, showing plenty of big-play ability. That explosiveness could translate well to the Buffaloes, especially with a much-improved offensive line in front of them.

Young didn’t see much playing time at Alabama, and in two of his three seasons, he averaged under three yards per carry. He’ll need a strong offseason and training camp to earn snaps, though at his size, he could still carve out a role as a goal-line power back.

Welch is the biggest question mark in the backfield. He’ll be the main returning back, but it’s unclear how he fits into Marion’s system. He’s flashed potential, but it hasn’t yet turned into consistent production.

If Henderson II and Smith can carry over their big-play ability from Sacramento State, they have the potential to become the engine of Colorado’s rushing attack. Their early contributions could set the tone for the offense and turn the backfield into a true strength rather than a question mark.

Projecting the Buffaloes’ Running Back Depth Chart For Next Season

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

Henderson II should be at the top of the depth chart without question, while Smith serves as the change-of-pace back. Welch has the talent to challenge for the lead, but he’ll need a strong offseason to make that jump.

Young figures to settle in as the fourth option and the goal-line power back, with Newton and Jordan taking a redshirt year. It’s not the deepest group, but it gives Marion a starting point for the Buffaloes’ revamped offense.

If the running backs can stay healthy and build chemistry in the new system, they could provide steady production behind an improved offensive line. How well the backfield performs will be crucial in keeping the offense balanced and taking some pressure off the young quarterback.