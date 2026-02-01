Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response to Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Controversy

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the controversy about Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Pro Bowl selection following his rookie season in the NFL.

“Most people don’t know, it’s a percentage, the major percentage is from the coaches and the players, their selection. Then the fans get a smaller percentage of the votes,” Sanders said. “That has to be noted that the coaches, players, then the fans.”

The former Colorado star is a replacement for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who will be playing in the Super Bowl. Sanders's earning a spot in the Pro Bowl stirred controversy around the league. Sanders started seven games, and a main argument from critics is that he finished the season with a 56.6 completion percentage.

The Colorado coach was quick to defend his son, arguing that this goes beyond just a fan vote, as players and coaches have a say as well. With Sanders making the Pro Bowl, it shows that it was not just fans who voted for him, but the young quarterback has also earned the respect of those around the league.

Deion Sanders Support of Shedeur Sanders

In addition to addressing the controversy surrounding the selection, Deion Sanders reflected on his son’s 2025 NFL Draft slide. After being a first-round projection, the former Colorado star fell to the fifth round. Instead of taking the moment to tell off the doubters, Sanders is choosing to take it in as a proud father.

“My son did something that I didn’t do. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year,” Sanders continued. “It’s more like a, not I told you so moment, more like a God is good moment.”

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Fame player and one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history. After being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft, he did not earn his first Pro Bowl until 1991.

Instead of feeding into the controversy, Sanders is focused on what his son achieved during his rookie season.

Shedeur Sanders' History with Colorado Buffaloes Proves Potential

The former Colorado quarterback spent two seasons with the Buffaloes before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He transferred to the team after the Buffaloes went 1–11 and helped turn the program around. What Sanders also showed is his ability to develop as a player.

In Sanders’ first season with Colorado, he had a 69.3 completion percentage, passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. He started his time with Colorado in a big way, leading the Buffaloes to a road win against the TCU Horned Frogs in his first start with the program.

Colorado finished the 2023 season 4-8, but the team kept several games close. Sanders' effort in year one was just the beginning of how he would help turn the program around.

Just one season later, the Colorado quarterback took a tremendous step forward. Not only did the Buffaloes go 9-4 and 7-2 against Big 12 opponents, but Sanders improved as a player. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 74.0 completion percentage.

After two seasons, Sanders was a projected first-round pick and shockingly fell to the fifth round and was the sixth quarterback selected in the draft.

The former Colorado quarterback led the Browns to a win in his first start, which occurred in week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before Sanders took over, Cleveland had won just two games.

Sanders finished his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown. As the starting quarterback, Sanders led Cleveland to a 3-4 record.

In one season, Sanders earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, the first former Colorado quarterback to do so since Kordell Stewart in 2001. With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders proved he can take a step forward in just one season, and he can do it again in the NFL.

