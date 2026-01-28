One Position Group to Watch on Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made an effort to improve his team in areas that have shown they may need some improvement.

In 2025, that was a defensive line which at times struggled to stop the run especially in Big 12 conference play and could use some help getting after the quarterback.

Robert Livingston’s Defense

Entering year three as defensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes, Livingston needs his defense to take a step up from 2025 especially in run defense.

The defensive line for any team is important, but especially for Colorado in the Big 12 as many teams want to establish their run games and lean on physicality. An inability to stop the run game will make it very difficult to compete for a conference title.

Edge Toby Anene

On the edge, the Buffaloes added Toby Anene who transfers from North Dakota State and was quite productive in his career there. Anene projects to be a 2026 starter in Boulder.

In three years at NDSU, Anene totaled 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10 batted passes. His ability to create negative plays can be a key aspect to the Colorado defense to force offenses to get off schedule and allow the secondary to make plays in the pass game.

Edge Vili Taufatofua

Projected to start at the other edge rusher position is Vili Taufatofua, previously playing at San Jose State in 2025 before transferring to play for the Buffaloes.

In 2025, Taufatofua had 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one batted pass. Taufatofua has an ability to get in the backfield and reset the line of scrimmage which is something Colorado was missing in 2025. His contributions should help to improve the run defense and getting after the quarterback in 2026.

Edge Depth

The Buffaloes also added Immanuel Ezeogu, Balansama Kamara, Lamont Lester Jr., and retained Quency Wiggins for depth at the edge rusher position.

Overall, the edge rusher room looks to be a much improved group with many new additions having a history of production in generating negative plays in both the run game and rushing the quarterback.

Defensive Tackle Santana Hopper

Santana Hopper projects to be one of the Buffaloes starting defensive tackles after transferring from Tulane.

In 2025 with Tulane, Hopper recorded 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Hopper on the inside should be able to help Colorado to improve as a run stopping unit as well as create more interior pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

Defensive Tackle Dylan Manuel

Dylan Manuel comes over from Appalachian State where as a freshman he was able to have a successful season.

Manuel ended 2025 with 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one batted pass, and an interception. Standing at 300 pounds, Manuel should be able to anchor the center of the Buffaloes defense in the run game and limit the opposing offenses' rushing attacks.

Defensive Tackle Depth

The interior of the defensive line has gotten a lot stronger with a clear emphasis in being a stout run stuffing unit. Some additions to increase the depth include Shedrick Smith, Tyler Moore, Samu Taumanpepe, and Joseph Peko.

While rush defense is the main focus using their power could result in some powerful rushes getting after the quarterback.

Defensive Line Outlook

This unit has had several great additions from coach Sanders through recruiting in the transfer portal and should have significant improvement from 2025.

The weaknesses were run defense and pass rushing in 2025. At edge rusher, the Buffaloes added many players with explosive ability to generate sacks and tackles for loss after struggling to do so in 2025.

On the inside, almost every addition is strong as a run defender and with many capable players the defensive tackles should be able to rotate and have fresh bodies through the fourth quarter during the season.

This group should have an impact on a defense that looks to improve as an overall unit, and will definitely be one to keep an eye on during the 2026 season for Colorado.