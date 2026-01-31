Why Colorado is a Transfer Portal Winner

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has high hopes for his team after a very successful recruiting season in the transfer portal. Colorado was able to improve in several positions of need which should set up a great 2026 campaign for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes already had their quarterback in redshirt sophomore Julian Lewis, but they were able to find him some great weapons and protectors in the portal that should help him to develop. Defensively, the front was a huge need with 2025 showing a weakness in run defense, and the Buffaloes addressed it.

Wide Receiver

At the wide receiver position, Colorado found multiple transfers in the portal who have shown an ability to be productive.

Former Texas Longhorns receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. spent three seasons there as he totaled 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. Moore has great speed and can be effective as a route runner in tight coverage as well.

Colorado also added former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero who led the country in receiving yards last year with 1,291 yards showing his ability to get over the top of defenses. Scudero has career numbers of 140 receptions for 1,955 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Scudero’s speed in the slot could help Lewis underneath and over the top to create explosive plays for the Buffaloes.

Along with transfer receiver Kam Perry, the position was a win for Colorado in the portal and has the ability to take a step forward in the 2026 season.

Running Back:

The Buffaloes have added Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith as running backs through the transfer portal. At times Colorado has had success on the ground, but as a collective it has been a struggle to run the ball effectively.

Henderson comes over from Sacramento State following Colorado's new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Henderson totaled 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2025. With his experience in Marion’s system he could prove to have a crucial role.

Smith also followed Marion from Sacramento State to Colorado. Smith recorded 511 rushing yards and five touchdowns, so he also with experience could help the other backs feel more comfortable in a newer scheme for the Buffaloes.

Overall the running back room has gained two productive backs in Marion’s system and could provide balance to the Colorado offense in 2026.

Offensive Line:

In years past, the Buffaloes have struggled to have a solid offensive line which is why there was such an emphasis in this transfer portal season.

Colorado was able to land three projected starters in tackle Bo Hughley from Georgia, center Demetrius Hunter out of Houston, and Jose Soto coming from San Jose State.

Hughley will look to earn the honor of protecting Lewis’ blindside at left tackle with great experience blocking premier edge rushers in the SEC. Hunter projects to be the starting center and will anchor the interior of the line. Soto should end up being the starting right guard and next to Hunter should create some great rush lanes.

Understanding how important the offensive line is and going out and finding players of this caliber is massive for the Buffaloes and if all goes well, this should be a great unity in 2026.

Defensive Line:

In 2025, Colorado lacked playmakers who could generate negative plays on the defensive line, so Sanders and his staff recruited several for the 2026 season to help improve defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s defense.

Edge rusher Toby Anene, transferring from North Dakota State University, recorded 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Anene can be a huge help in both stopping the run and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Vili Taufatofua who is also an edge rusher transferred out of San Jose State and has great ability as well. Taufatofua had seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2025. The edges on this defense could be much improved with both these additions on the edge.

On the interior, defensive tackle Sanata Hopper from Tulane will add a great presence. In Hopper’s 2025 campaign he totaled 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Providing strength on the interior of the defensive line will be huge to improve the rush defense in 2026.

Defensive tackle Dylan Manuel comes over from Appalachian State where he recorded seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception. Manuel in addition to Hopper creates much needed strength on the interior which should create problems for opposing offenses to run the ball against the Buffaloes in 2026.

Transfer Portal Takeaways:

Sanders seemingly targeted positions of need while also valuing previous production while recruiting players out of the transfer portal.

Fixing both the offensive and defensive lines was a huge step as the lines of scrimmage are a major piece of the elite teams in college football. Adding skill positions for Julain Lewis at running back and receiver also helped in the first year of a new offense with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.