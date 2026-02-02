Projected Offensive Depth Chart for the Colorado Buffaloes Next Season

Heading into 2026, there are many new transfers for the Colorado Buffaloes to sort out, especially on the offensive side where they stand on the depth chart.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes offensive staff have some decisions to make at many positions including the offensive line, wide receiver, and running back.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback:

Starter: Julian Lewis

Backup: Isaac Wilson

The quarterback room should be in good hands heading into 2026, with redshirt sophomore Julian Lewis is projected to have the starting role with some experience in the 2025 season. Isaac Wilson as the backup has some playmaking ability on the ground and through the air should the Buffaloes need him.

With several new playmakers from the transfer portal and a new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the offense will have a different look in 2026.

Running Back:

Starter: Richard Young

Rotation: Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, Micah Welch

The running back room in 2026 has some tremendous talent and under a new offensive scheme with Marion an emphasis on the run will be a key next season.

Young, Henderson, Smith, and Welch should all have the ability to make an impact on the offense with unique skillsets of speed, power, and receiving ability in the pass game. Having this many versatile backs could help this offense become very difficult to stop heading into year four under Deion Sanders.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers:

Starters: Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams,

Rotation: Ernest Campbell, Hykeem Williams, Kam Perry

The receiver room has a tremendous amount of talent with players who have shown a history of production in new transfer additions Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam, Perry, and Ernest Campbell.

Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams return to Colorado looking to build on their 2025 campaign to be valuable threats for Lewis in the pass game. This room is in good hands to help this passing game to be productive.

MORE: Michael Pollock Opens Up About Deion Sanders After Being Released From Colorado

MORE: Urban Meyer Doesn't Hold Back On Deion Sanders' New Rules At Colorado

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Expressing Interest In Deion Sanders' Colorado Coach

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tight Ends:

Starters: Zach Atkins

Rotation: Brady Kopetz and Corbin Laisure

Zach Atkins hopes to build on his 2025 season where he led the tight end group in receiving with a total of 149 yards. With a new offensive approach Atkins could be more involved in the offense through the air and as a blocker.

Brady Kopetz and Corbin Laisure also could provide some depth and different skillsets to open up position groups in the run game and the pass game to Marion’s new offense.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Yahya Attia (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line:

Starters:

- Left tackle Bo Hughley

- Left guard Yahya Attia

- Center Demetrius Hunter

- Right guard Jose Soto

- Right tackle Larry Johnson III

Backups:

- Tackle Taj White

- Tackle Jayven Richardson

- Guard Aki Ogunbiyi

- Center Sean Kinney

The offensive line in the past has been a unit of weakness, however in this portal cycle it has been a point of emphasis especially with the departure of tackle Jordan Seaton leaving for LSU.

The additions of Hughley, Hunter, and Soto, as well as the returns of Attia and Johnson, project to be key contributors in protecting Lewis in his first full year starting as well as opening up rush lanes for the versatile running back room.

They added depth as well through White, Richardson, Okunbiyi, and Kinney who all have experience being valuable pieces across the board.

The offensive line room, unlike years past, has the potential to be a strength for the Buffaloes in 2026.