Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Buzz on Display Ahead of Spring Game

The Colorado Buffaloes are just a few days away from taking the field for the annual Black and Gold spring game, and the energy around the program is already starting to percolate in Boulder.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last Thursday, Colorado football shared a recruiting invitation across social media, encouraging high school prospects to make their way to Boulder for the Buffs' spring game at Folsom Field. The message was simple but effective: “Come see what we're building!”

Recruit tickets are SOLD OUT for Saturday! We are looking forward to seeing you all soon! https://t.co/RIfK3p7ygy — Colorado Football Recruiting (@CUFBRecruit) April 6, 2026

A Statement on the Recruiting Trail

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The response was immediate. Colorado posted to social media again on Monday that local recruit tickets for Saturday’s game have already sold out. For Colorado, the quick response signals more than just local interest; it reflects the program's overall momentum.

Under Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have transformed into one of the most visible programs in college football. That national reach has been well documented, but moments like this also highlight the program’s continued effort to connect with in-state talent.

For local prospects, Saturday presents a unique opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Folsom Field while getting a closer look at the culture being built in Boulder.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players like Ben Finneseth serve as a reminder of how impactful those in-state connections can be. Finneseth, who has been with the program since before Sanders’ arrival, has remained a steady presence and cultural cornerstone through multiple transitions.

Still, Coach Prime has remained consistent in his approach. Recruiting, in his view, seems to be less about where a player is from and more about whether they fit the specific "smart, tough, fast, disciplined" criteria he demands of his players.



A First Look at a New-Look Offense

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For many of the recruits and fans alike, the biggest draw will be the opportunity to see Colorado’s evolving offense up close.

With new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion now leading the unit, the Buffaloes are entering 2026 with a revamped identity and heightened expectations.

The wide receiver room alone offers plenty to watch. Danny Scudero, who led the NCAA in receiving yards last season, headlines a talented group of newcomers that includes Kam Perry from Miami (OH) and DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas. Along with returning wideout Joseph Williams, they form a unit built on vertical speed and playmaking ability.

Quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is also expected to step into a larger role after gaining valuable experience last season. His poise, accuracy, and ability to process defenses quickly make him a natural fit for Marion’s system, which emphasizes tempo and quick decision-making.

That sophomore to sophomore connection is going to be a movie this year. 🦬🔥



Cannot wait for the spring game so fans can see this team is different.



🎥 @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/prR8eN6Rye — TorresontheBuffs (@TorresOnCU) April 5, 2026

In the backfield, Richard Young and Damian Henderson II are expected to anchor the run game, with Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor, and Jaquail Smith adding depth and versatility. The goal is balance, forcing defenses to respect both the pass and the run.

Up front, the offensive line appears improved both in size and continuity. With Bo Hughley and Larry Johnson III at tackle and a more experienced interior group, Colorado is aiming to turn a former weakness into a strength.

If the Buffs' offensive line unit can find a way to take a step forward without transfer offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, the offense as a whole could be one of the most explosive in the Big 12.

Why Saturday Matters Beyond the Field

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The spring game is often viewed as a checkpoint for players and coaches, but this year, it carries added significance.

For local recruits and their families, it’s a chance to evaluate culture, energy, and the direction of the Colorado program. For fans, it’s a firsthand look at how Colorado’s new offense operates under Marion and how new pieces like Scudero and Perry could help reshape the program.

For Colorado, the sold-out recruit section sends a message that local interest remains strong and that the foundation being built in Boulder is starting to resonate with the next wave of players.

