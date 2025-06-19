Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks Last In Big 12: Cause For Concern?
The Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class likely won't rank last in the Big 12 Conference for long.
With several top class of 2026 prospects visiting Boulder this summer, it's only a matter of time before coach Deion Sanders' two-member class gains another commitment. Those who've visited or will visit CU this month include five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko, four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, four-star athlete CJ Sadler, three-star cornerback Maurice Williams and others.
Colorado currently owns two three-star class of 2026 commitments: California defensive lineman Domata Peko Jr. and Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller. No other Big 12 team has fewer than six commitments, giving Colorado the lowest-ranked class in the conference, according to 247Sports. Nationally, the class ranks No. 94.
Regardless of how many visiting recruits commit in the coming weeks, Colorado still has ample time before the early signing period to grow its 2026 class. Even more, the real recruiting spree will begin when the transfer portal opens after the 2025 season.
"Coach Prime" and his staff are expected to continue their approach of compiling a small but mighty high school signing class to complement a larger transfer portal haul. Colorado's 2025 recruiting class featured 14 signees, including five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and four-star offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith. Meanwhile, 33 transfers (and counting) have committed to the Buffs this offseason. A similar ratio existed between high school and transfer portal signees last year as well.
Sanders opened up on his unique recruiting approach late last season.
"Let's say we get 25 high school players. How many are gonna play that freshman year at the most? Let's say four of five. So now you got 20 guys redshirted. When you go through that spring with that 20 guys redshirted, how many are you gonna retain after that spring? How many are gonna jump in the portal on you?" Sanders said. "If any one of you are gonna go statistically and try to calculate this, I've already done it... Why don't I just focus on 10 (high school signees)?"
"Coach Prime" added that he brings in freshmen with the intent of giving them immediate playing time. That rang true last year with wide receiver Drelon Miller, running back Micah Welch and offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland seeing significant opportunities.
"When we grab a freshman, we expect that guy to play," Sanders said. "We're not looking at, 'Hey, man, we could just redshirt you and develop you.' No, no, no. We're looking for you to come in and play some football. I don't give a darn if it's a walk-on, if it's a Cash Cleveland. We expect you to play. Our approach is somewhat different, heavily scrutinized and heavily criticized, but we know what we're doing."