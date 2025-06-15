Which Recruits Are Most Likely To Commit To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Next?
Although there's still ample time until the early signing period, the Colorado Buffaloes have the smallest 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference with only two commits: three-star California EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and three-star Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller.
Fortunately for coach Deion Sanders and his staff, Colorado is trending well with a few highly ranked class of 2026 prospects, including Peko's younger brother, three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko. It's only a matter of time before "Coach Prime" lands his next commitment, as many 2026 recruits are expected to announce their pledge ahead of the upcoming school year.
On Friday, DNVR's Scott Procter listed off seven class of 2026 recruits who've named Colorado as a top option. The group features two wide receivers, two defensive backs, one linebacker, one offensive lineman and a defensive tackle.
Five-Star Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan
Top Schools: Colorado, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida
The lone five-star prospect on this list, Alabama product Cederian Morgan is the second-ranked class of 2026 wide receiver, per 247Sports. His top schools won't have to wait long as Morgan will announce his commitment on July 2.
Morgan visited Colorado and Georgia in May before checking out Florida earlier this month.
Four-Star Cornerback Preston Ashley
Top Schools: Colorado, Florida State, Florida
Preston Ashley is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect from Brandon, Mississippi, who announced his top three schools earlier this month. The 247Sports composite ranks Ashley as the No. 19 safety in his class and the No. 9 overall prospect in his home state.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs are set to get Ashley on campus next weekend for an official visit, according to 247Sports.
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Deacon Schmitt
Top Schools: Colorado, Alabama, Oklahoma
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Deacon Schmitt is the highest-ranked prospect in the state of Colorado, according to the 247Sports composite. The Windsor High School rising senior will give his commitment to either Colorado, Alabama or Oklahoma on June 28.
Four-Star Safety Jordan Deck
Top Schools: Colorado, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor
Not long after visiting Boulder, safety Jordan Deck named Colorado among his top four schools on May 21. The 6-foot-1.5, 190-pound prospect is a rising senior at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.
Four-Star Wide Receiver Jordan Clay
Top Schools: Colorado, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Miami, Baylor, Texas, UCLA
Fellow Texan Jordan Clay has a somewhat longer list of top schools, but the 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver remains high on the Buffs.
"I will say that Colorado made a huge jump to the top of my recruitment," Clay told 247Sports after visiting Boulder earlier this month.
Four-Star Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.
Top Schools: Colorado, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, UCLA
Linebacker remains a position of need for Colorado, and landing Georgia linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.'s commitment would certainly help. Colton stands 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and is the No. 15 linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Manoah Faupusa
Top Schools: Colorado, North Carolina, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Arizona
Manoah Faupusa is a massive 6-foot-2, 310-pound rising senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in southern California. Spearheaded by defensive line coach Domata Peko, Colorado re-offered Faupusa on May 8.