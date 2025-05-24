Buffs Beat

Big 12 Football Transfer Portal Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes' Latest Signings

Take an updated look at the Big 12 Conference's highest-ranked incoming transfer portal classes following the Colorado Buffaloes' recent signings of Noah King, Andre Roye Jr. and Jack Hestera. Coach Deion Sanders currently has 28 transfer portal commits.

Jack Carlough

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receivers Jack Hestera (14) and Otto Tia (5) celebrate after touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have once again compiled one of college football's best incoming transfer portal classes, and it's likely not yet complete.

In the past week alone, the Buffs have made things official with offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland), defensive back Noah King (Kansas State) and wide receiver Jack Hestera (Utah State), who began his college career at Colorado. "Coach Prime" currently owns 29 transfer portal commits, the fifth-most in the Big 12 Conference behind Houston (30), UCF (40), Oklahoma State (40) and West Virginia (52).

Take an updated look at where Colorado's transfer portal class ranks in the Big 12, according to 247Sports:

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

16 — BYU Cougars

BYU, expected by some to be the Big 12's best team next season, owns the conference's worst incoming transfer portal class with only 13 commits.

15 — Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State has landed a conferece-low eight transfer commits this offseason, although the Cyclones should have no problem winning games next season.

14 — Arizona State Sun Devils

The defending Big 12 champions have added 16 transfer this offseason as they look to build on last season's success.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

13 — Kansas State Wildcats

Another team that could shock some people next season, K-State boosted its roster with 16 transfers.

12 — TCU Horned Frogs

TCU's 12-member incoming transfer class is highlighted by four-star wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who recorded well over 1,000 receiving yards at Idaho last season.

11 — Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati has picked up 16 transfers, including four-star South Dakota transfer offensive tackle Joe Cotton.

10 — Arizona Wildcats

Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, the Wildcats have picked up 27 transfers, although all are of the three-star variety.

9 — Baylor Bears

Baylor is expected to take another step forward next season with the help of former Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice and 19 other transfer pickups.

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) runs the ball against Georgia B
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

8 — UCF Knights

Led by new coach Scott Frost, UCF has landed 40 transfers (and counting) this offseason.

7 — Kansas Jayhawks

Twenty-seven transfers have committed to Kansas this offseason as the Jayhawks are look to find consistency in 2025.

6 — Utah Utes

Utah has compiled a smallish but mighty 21-member transfer class that includes former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier.

5 — Oklahoma State Cowboys

After a historically bad 2024 season, longtime Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy went to work by landing 40 transfer commits.

4 — West Virginia Mountaineers

Rich Rodriguez is back as the Mountaineers' head coach and will enter his second tenure in Morgantown with 52 incoming transfers.

Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez directs activities during the Jax State Spring game in Jacksonville, Alabama. Ap
Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez directs activities during the Jax State Spring game in Jacksonville, Alabama. April 19, 2024. / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

3 — Houston Cougars

Another team that could surprise some people in 2025, Houston has added 30 transfer portal commits.

2 — Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's transfer class is highlighted by quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), wide receiver Sincere Brown (Campbell) and King.

1 — Texas Tech Red Raiders

Coach Jerry McGuire took a page out of Sanders' book by attacking the transfer portal this offseason. With 13 four-star commits, Texas Tech's class also ranks No. 2 nationally behind the LSU Tigers.

