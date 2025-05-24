Big 12 Football Transfer Portal Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes' Latest Signings
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have once again compiled one of college football's best incoming transfer portal classes, and it's likely not yet complete.
In the past week alone, the Buffs have made things official with offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland), defensive back Noah King (Kansas State) and wide receiver Jack Hestera (Utah State), who began his college career at Colorado. "Coach Prime" currently owns 29 transfer portal commits, the fifth-most in the Big 12 Conference behind Houston (30), UCF (40), Oklahoma State (40) and West Virginia (52).
Take an updated look at where Colorado's transfer portal class ranks in the Big 12, according to 247Sports:
16 — BYU Cougars
BYU, expected by some to be the Big 12's best team next season, owns the conference's worst incoming transfer portal class with only 13 commits.
15 — Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State has landed a conferece-low eight transfer commits this offseason, although the Cyclones should have no problem winning games next season.
14 — Arizona State Sun Devils
The defending Big 12 champions have added 16 transfer this offseason as they look to build on last season's success.
MORE: Drew Bledsoe Explains Why Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Will Succeed In NFL
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Blowing Past Front Office Expectations As Rookie
MORE: New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Takes Subtle Shot At Shedeur Sanders?
13 — Kansas State Wildcats
Another team that could shock some people next season, K-State boosted its roster with 16 transfers.
12 — TCU Horned Frogs
TCU's 12-member incoming transfer class is highlighted by four-star wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who recorded well over 1,000 receiving yards at Idaho last season.
11 — Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati has picked up 16 transfers, including four-star South Dakota transfer offensive tackle Joe Cotton.
10 — Arizona Wildcats
Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, the Wildcats have picked up 27 transfers, although all are of the three-star variety.
9 — Baylor Bears
Baylor is expected to take another step forward next season with the help of former Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice and 19 other transfer pickups.
8 — UCF Knights
Led by new coach Scott Frost, UCF has landed 40 transfers (and counting) this offseason.
7 — Kansas Jayhawks
Twenty-seven transfers have committed to Kansas this offseason as the Jayhawks are look to find consistency in 2025.
6 — Utah Utes
Utah has compiled a smallish but mighty 21-member transfer class that includes former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier.
5 — Oklahoma State Cowboys
After a historically bad 2024 season, longtime Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy went to work by landing 40 transfer commits.
4 — West Virginia Mountaineers
Rich Rodriguez is back as the Mountaineers' head coach and will enter his second tenure in Morgantown with 52 incoming transfers.
3 — Houston Cougars
Another team that could surprise some people in 2025, Houston has added 30 transfer portal commits.
2 — Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado's transfer class is highlighted by quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), wide receiver Sincere Brown (Campbell) and King.
1 — Texas Tech Red Raiders
Coach Jerry McGuire took a page out of Sanders' book by attacking the transfer portal this offseason. With 13 four-star commits, Texas Tech's class also ranks No. 2 nationally behind the LSU Tigers.