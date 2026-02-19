Colorado Buffaloes Bowl Dreams Face Big Question From National Analyst

With rosters becoming clearer after the first transfer portal cycle and the schedule being finalized, some platforms are starting to make predictions. An analyst at CBS Sports does not feel confident in the Colorado Buffaloes having a successful season.

CBS Sports Analyst Tom Fornelli’s Take

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer since 2010 and has had a variety of takes in his college football writing experience. This one does not seem to favor the Buffaloes.

“As is always the case, Deion Sanders and staff were active in the portal in an effort to reverse their fortunes. The problem is, like Boston College, Colorado is playing two nonconference games against Power Four opponents (Georgia Tech and Northwestern), and both are on the road. In conference play, the Buffs get both Texas Tech and Utah, though at least those games are in Boulder. It's difficult to predict how the Big 12 will shake out, but overall, the Buffs don't have many games against teams that finished in the bottom half of the league last season,” said Fornelli.

The Buffaloes do have quite a tough schedule, both in conference and out of conference. As Fornelli mentioned, the out-of-conference schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets and Northwestern Wildcats, who are Power Four Opponents.

Not only does Colorado play both of these teams, but both of these games are on the road, with the first game of the season being at Georgia Tech. The placement of the Northwestern game is also difficult, as it is part of a spot where the Buffaloes play three out of four games on the road.

Big 12 Conference Play

In Big 12 conference play, it does not get much easier for Colorado. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will lead the Buffaloes against the Utah Utes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arizona State Sun Devils, Kansas State Wildcats, and Houston Cougars, who all finished in the top half of the conference in 2025.

However, the Buffaloes do get to play Texas Tech, Houston, and Utah at home. Playing at home should give this Colorado team to gain confidence and a boost from their fans.

On the road, Colorado has to take on the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Cincinnati Bearcats. This is a tough road schedule, but with Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and Cincinnati all having new quarterbacks there is no certainty that those offenses can be what they were in 2025.

The games against Oklahoma State, Baylor, and the UCF Knights are Colorado's most winnable games for 2026, as all three teams finished in the bottom half of the conference.

Colorado’s Improved Roster

There is little doubt that the Big 12 will be a tough conference to be a part of in 2026, but the Buffaloes do have reason to believe they can have a successful season.

In 2025, Colorado played Georgia Tech quite competitively as a team that still needed to improve in several areas. Now with redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis and first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the offense looks to be more balanced and successful than years past.

The offensive line has been significantly improved to protect Lewis with the additions of guard Jose Soto, tackle Bo Hughley, and center Demetrius Hunter.

Coach Prime and the staff also added weapons at receiver and running back. These transfer receivers included Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore, Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. The runningback room introduced Damian Henderson, Jaquail Smith, and Richard Young.

The defense under third-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has also been revamped through the transfer portal and high school recruiting. The clear emphasis this offseason was on finding experienced and productive players at all three levels, with an emphasis on stopping the run and getting to the quarterback to improve weaknesses from 2025.

This led to bolstering the defensive line with Toby Anene, Vili Taufatofua, Santanna Hopper, and Dylan Manuel. The linebacker core brought in transfers Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron, who both had great success at the second level in coverage and fitting the run.

In the secondary, the Buffaloes recruited cornerbacks Emory Floyd, Justin Eaglin, and Boo Carter to provide great coverage in the backend. At safety, Colorado brought in transfers Randon Fontennette and Naeton Mitchell to provide communication as well as extra support in the run game.

Why The Buffaloes Can Become Bowl Eligible in 2026

Once again, the Buffaloes are doubted leading up to the season, but it is up to them to prove the naysayers wrong. Colorado has an opportunity to make a bowl game, with winnable opportunities on their schedule; now the Buffaloes just have to go out and take care of business.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff have built this roster intending to become more than bowl-eligible. The 2026 season will determine if Colorado can be successful or if the media's doubts are vindicated.