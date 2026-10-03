Argentina vs. Burkina Faso—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina faces a first-ever meeting with Burkina Faso in the final international friendly before Lionel Messi’s retirement match next week.

La Albiceleste will bid farewell to the legendary forward in the upcoming friendly with Benin but must first focus their attention on a different African adversary.

Lionel Scaloni’s men began the post-Messi era with an emphatic victory, beating Bolivia 4–0 in their first match since defeat to Spain in last summer’s World Cup final. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring before Nico Paz, Cristian Romero and José López added to the Inter striker’s effort.

A strong Argentina side took on Bolivia and while changes are expected against Burkina Faso, a formidable core will remain in place.

The Stallions warmed up for their lengthy trip to South America by drawing with Benin and beating the Central African Republic in competitive qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. Argentina will prove an entirely different test, though.

Argentina vs. Burkina Faso Score Prediction

La Albiceleste Score Four Again

Argentina raised morale by thrashing Bolivia. | Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

No Messi, no problem.

Argentina sauntered to a commanding victory without its retiring talisman, and there’s every chance it delivers another routine win over inferior opposition.

Burkina Faso is no pushover, with eight victories secured from its past 13 matches, but Argentina’s superior options in every department and home advantage should facilitate another high-scoring win.

Argentina has been iffy in defense over the past few months, conceding in six of its past seven games, but that shouldn’t deny it victory this weekend.

World rankings : After finishing runner-up at the World Cup, Argentina currently stands second in FIFA’s global rankings. By comparison, Burkina Faso are down in 63rd and have never even featured at the World Cup before.

: After finishing runner-up at the World Cup, Argentina currently stands second in FIFA’s global rankings. By comparison, Burkina Faso are down in 63rd and have never even featured at the World Cup before. Argentina vs. African opposition : La Albiceleste have faced six African nations since the beginning of the decade, winning each match. Three of those triumphs came over the summer against Algeria, Cabo Verde and Egypt in North America.

: La Albiceleste have faced six African nations since the beginning of the decade, winning each match. Three of those triumphs came over the summer against Algeria, Cabo Verde and Egypt in North America. Home form: Argentina is incredibly consistent on its own patch, winning eight of the last 10 matches played on home soil—and each of the previous four.

Prediction: Argentina 3–1 Burkina Faso

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Burkina Faso

There could be changes from the Bolivia win. | FotMob

Scaloni could make changes to the team that demolished Bolivia last time out. One of those alterations might be enforced after a slight knock sustained by Lautaro Martínez, which opens the door for López to partner Julian Álvarez up top.

Santiago Simón and Facundo Medina could earn minutes in the fullback positions, while Equi Fernández could follow up his senior debut against Bolivia with a first-ever start in midfield alongside the in-form Alexis Mac Allister.

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez might be the center back partnership of choice once again, while Emiliano Martínez should be guarding the net.

Tomás Palacios, Matías Soulé and Santiago Castro will be all hoping to make their debuts.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Burkina Faso (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Simón, Romero, Li. Martínez, Medina; Paz, Mac Allister, Eq. Fernández, González; Álvarez, López.

Burkina Faso Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Burkina Faso could be without key attacker Dango Ouattara. | FotMob

Head coach Amir Abdou is sweating over the availability of Brentford winger Dango Ouattara ahead of the Argentina clash, with illness forcing him to miss both AFCON qualifiers this international break.

However, the Stallions still have attacking threats in his absence, with Shakhtar Donetsk striker Lassina Traoré leading the line. He has scored in 14 of his 33 national team outings.

Edmond Tapsoba will be essential to Burkina Faso keeping Argentina’s forwards at bay, and Wrexham’s Issa Kaboré will join the Bayer Leverkusen star in defense.

Burkina Faso predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-1-4-1): Koffi; Kaboré, Djiga, E. Tapsoba, Kouassi; Doucet; Bouda, A. Tapsoba, I. Ouédraogo, Zagré; L. Traoré.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Burkina Faso Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Monumental

: Estadio Monumental Date : Saturday, Oct. 3 / Sunday, Oct. 4

: Saturday, Oct. 3 / Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 4)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Burkina Faso on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Canada Not available Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player