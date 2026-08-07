Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Responds to 'Too Small' Narrative

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has watched the same roster criticism follow the Buffaloes through multiple offseasons, and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion addressed it Wednesday as Colorado continued fall camp in Colorado Springs.

The discussion began with a short practice video that showed quarterback Julian Lewis throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Gibson. Gibson, listed at 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, became the focus of the reaction, and social media quickly turned the clip into another round about Colorado looking "too small."

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marion response was to the point when asked about the conversation surrounding the Buffaloes size.

“As the kids would say, pull up,” Marion said. “At some point you gotta spot the ball and see.”

Coach Prime also mentioned the criticism and did not sound concerned.

“They’re talking about the size of our team which is hilarious,” Coach Prime said. “I don’t think we’re small by any means.”

How the narrative started

The size discussion first picked up after a spring-game video showed Colorado players walking onto the field before Black and Gold Day. The clip featured a large number of receivers, defensive backs and other skill-position players, while most of the team’s biggest offensive and defensive linemen were outside the frame.

Some viewers compared the group to a high school or Pop Warner team, while others questioned whether the Buffaloes would be physical enough in the Big 12.

The conversation returned this week after Colorado posted another practice clip from fall camp. The players were wearing Guardian Caps, and the footage again centered on the skill positions. The result was a second wave of comments about the Buffaloes’ size before Colorado has played a game.

Gibson’s listed measurements made him an easy target for the discussion, but he is only one player in a receiver room that includes a variety of body types. Colorado also has DeAndre Moore Jr. at 6-foot and approximately 190 pounds, Joseph Williams at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and other receivers who bring more size to the position.

Brennan Marion on the social media narrative that Colorado is small:



“As the kids would say, pull up...



At some point you gotta spot the ball and see.” pic.twitter.com/YherjN2T2o — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) August 5, 2026

Marion’s offense is built around movement

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster has been assembled with Marion’s Go-Go offense in mind, and the system places a premium on speed and the ability to move players around the formation.

Receivers are expected to line up in different spots and make plays after the catch. The offense also uses multiple backfield looks and relies on tempo to force defenses to adjust quickly.

That approach can lead to a smaller-looking group at certain positions, particularly when a practice clip contains mostly receivers and defensive backs. Players such as Gibson, Danny Scudero, Kam Perry and Ernest Campbell give Colorado quickness and not necessarily size on the perimeter.

Campbell, who transferred from Sacramento State, is also a track athlete who has run 10.35 seconds in the 100 meters. Scudero led the nation in receiving last season at San Jose State, and Moore arrived from Texas after recording 77 catches, 988 yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career.

Colorado still has to prove it

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster questions will eventually be answered on the field, and Colorado will not have to wait long for that opportunity. The Buffaloes open the season Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech, a team that defeated Colorado 27-20 in last year’s opener.

The offensive line will receive plenty of attention because all five starters from last season departed, but Colorado has added a group of transfer linemen and returning players to compete for those jobs. The team also has size at other positions that is not always visible in social-media clips.

Colorado is spending its first week of fall camp at Fountain-Fort Carson High School while staying at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Practices in Colorado Springs are closed to the public, and the Buffaloes are scheduled to return to Boulder on Aug. 8.

Until then, Marion will continue working with the players Colorado selected for his offense, while the roster-size conversation runs on outside of the building. The first real response will come when the Buffs line up, or as Marion says, "pull up" against Georgia Tech.

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