How Colorado Can Develop Quency Wiggins Into an NFL Draft Prospect

Defensive lineman Quency Wiggins has flown under the radar during his career, both with the Colorado Buffaloes and the LSU Tigers. The former defensive end is now making a position switch in 2026, something that could spark his NFL Draft stock.

Here’s a look at the type of season Wiggins will need in order to boost his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

How Quency Wiggins’s position switch can boost his NFL Draft stock

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wiggins is shifting from defensive end to defensive tackle in 2026. While the senior season is a late time for any player to learn a new position, it could actually pay off for Wiggins’s NFL Draft stock.

He finally emerged as a contributor at defensive end for the Buffaloes in 2025, registering nine tackles, one for loss, three unassisted and six quarterback hurries during the campaign. He also displayed versatility in 2025, though, as he was a major contributor on special teams. He played 29 snaps for Colorado in a mixture of punt return, field goal, extra point and field goal block sets.

Now, Wiggins has the chance to display even more versatility to NFL teams. While he played on the interior of Colorado’s defensive line sparingly in 2025, he will now have the chance to compile extensive film at the position. If he makes the adjustment well and finds his footing, his unique experience will be hard for NFL front offices to ignore.

How Dante’ Carter can turn Quency Wiggins into an NFL prospect

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) carries the ball against LSU Tigers defensive end Quency Wiggins (93) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Additionally, Colorado’s interior defensive line is getting a new lease on life as a whole in 2026. Coach Deion Sanders promoted young, up-and-coming assistant coach Dante’ Carter to defensive line coach during the offseason, a role he thrived in during the spring.

The energy that Carter has brought as a young coach has been picked up on by players, including Wiggins’s fellow interior lineman Dylan Manuel, who spoke about Carter on April 3.

“[Carter] is a great coach,” Manuel said. “He’s going to be hard on you; he pushes you 100 percent every day, he wants the best out of you and he’s going to get it out of you.”

But when questions were asked about players respecting Carter due to his young age, he assured the media that he had taken command of the room during that same April 3 press conference.

“If you separate and draw that line between the players and you, you’ll be fine,” Carter said. “I know every guy in that room respects me as their coach, and once we separate, and we’re not in football settings, then we can joke around and do all that. But once it’s time to work and we’re grinding, I’m coach.”

Carter’s energy can give Wiggins the confidence necessary to make a seamless position switch. The benefit of a passionate coach cannot be understated, and someone like Carter may be just who Wiggins needs if he’s going to become an NFL prospect.

Quency Wiggins’s standing on the Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another positive for Wiggins is the lack of competition he faces for a starting role. The reason he changed positions in the first place was due to the Buffaloes’ lack of depth in the interior defensive line.

This will give Wiggins the opportunity to finally emerge as an every-down player for the Buffaloes. It’s necessary that he does, as well. NFL teams seldom give credit or attention to players who can’t win position battles on their college teams, as they know it is more than likely they won’t be able to do the same at the next level.

If Wiggins can raise the caliber of his play amid his increased usage, he will have all the opportunities he needs to become an NFL prospect.

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