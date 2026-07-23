Two Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Who Could be Future NFL Draft Picks

The Colorado Buffaloes have produced four NFL Draft selections under coach Deion Sanders. All of whom represented the same draft class.

Sanders plucked those talents from the transfer portal, though. But his 2026 recruiting class presents two talents who bring a high ceiling.

With new coaches to work with and how the roster shapes up down the road, here are two 2026 signings most capable of drawing NFL eyes down the road in Boulder.

Xavier Payne, Tackle

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Major Payne" arrives via Orlando, Florida with a still-growing 6-7 frame. He also starred for renowned Florida prep football coach Luther Campbell who's produced Miami Hurricanes and other college-level talents (also famously known as Hip-Hop legend Uncle Luke). But Payne's height and 320-pound frame aren't the only aspect drawing early attention in his arrival to the Rocky Mountains.

Payne created a line of scrimmage pileup by pushing edge rushers and defensive tackles out of the play, freeing up the running game. He then brings quick, patient feet to counter the speed on the edge the Sunshine State is known for. But Payne then finishes rushers off with a heavy-handed punch to the chest that rattles their pass rush pursuit.

Payne eventually made rushers pay who tried to beat him with bend or an arc, by resorting to power in planting them into the turf. His fierce blocking originally won over Florida State and coach Mike Norvell at first, committing to the Seminoles before ultimately choosing the Buffaloes. Colorado gained a nasty tone setter who is already used to handling speed off the edge, as Florida gains an annual reputation for producing some of the nation's fastest prospects even in the trenches.

Now Payne gets to lean into past five-time NFL Pro Bowler and consensus All-American at Colorado Andre Gurode as his positions coach. Gurode is capable of refining Payne's technique and mixing fundamentals with power. But there's another reason why Payne rises as one to watch early.

Colorado is revamping its offensive line with the potential of lining up five new starters. Although offensive coordinator Brennan Marion likes the talent on display, which he compared to a deep Texas 2022 lineman room he was near as a past Longhorns assistant. But a revamped room increases Payne's own chances to shark his way up and play immediately. Don't be shocked if he gets snaps early, and rises as the next Colorado trench star to watch.

Domata Peko Jr., Edge Rusher

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The son of the former 15-year NFL defensive lineman and 2025 Buffaloes defensive line coach brings more than famous bloodlines to Boulder.

The younger Peko will be battle-hardened by his recent junior college run in California, where he faced future Football Bowl Subdivision trenchmen at Ventura College, all while tangling in one of the more competitive divisions for the JUCO scene.

Peko Jr. improved his hand arsenal in attacking tackles, trusting extension then swipes to evade blocks over trusting pure edge speed. But then he flipped a switch after getting around the block, creating sacks and tackles for a loss off pure hustle.

Here's where Colorado fans become even more intrigued by his future: Peko Jr. delivered game-altering moments. Including chasing down a long run and forcing the fumble, to producing the win-sealing sack.

Like Payne, Peko Jr. walks into a revamped defensive line featuring a mix of prized transfers and recruits. The arrival of senior edge rushers Toby Anene from North Dakota State and Vili Taufatofua of San Jose State points to Peko Jr. playing behind them. But then comes the 2027 and 2028 seasons when Peko Jr. can ascend to leader of the edge rush room. His mix of NFL bloodlines and improving technique point to league scouts watching him closely down the road.

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