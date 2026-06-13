How Colorado Can Raise Edge Rusher Toby Anene's NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes have fully refurbished their defensive line in 2026, and a big part of that was bringing in FCS transfers. One such transfer was Toby Anene, an edge rusher who played for the North Dakota State Bison in their final season at the FCS level.

He was productive with the Bison and turned to Colorado to boost his NFL Draft stock. Amid a Buffs pass rush with a large number of questions, he’ll have ample opportunity to do just that in the coming campaign.

How Toby Anene Can Capitalize on Colorado Buffaloes’ Thin Pass Rush

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

If Anene wants to boost his NFL Draft stock, he first has to win a starting role for Colorado. With this being his last season of eligibility, he doesn’t have time to develop into that role. Additionally, NFL front offices won’t be looking to draft a player who couldn’t start for his college program, as it's highly unlikely he’ll do so at the next level. However, Colorado may be the perfect place for Anene to win said role.

The Buffaloes have a lot of question marks on the exterior of their defensive line. They’re relying on a lot of players making a level jump, like Anene, and even transitioning players from other positions to become edge rushers, like linebacker Kylan Salter.

Anene can capitalize on this thin depth chart. He’s an experienced pass rusher who’s been in his fair share of position battles, so he knows how to push for a starting role. Given the low amount of competition he has to face, winning a starting role will be much easier, even if he struggles to make the jump to Big 12 competition initially.

How the Big 12 Can Boost Toby Anene’s NFL Draft Stock

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

But if Anene can make that jump successfully, it will do wonders for his NFL Draft stock. While North Dakota State has produced plenty of NFL talent in the last decade, its players are often looked at with an asterisk next to their name due to only playing against FCS competition.

By playing a Power Four schedule, it will be harder for Anene to produce, but that asterisk will no longer be attached to his name on draft boards. If Anene can quickly adjust to the higher level of play, he’ll get a sizable boost on his NFL resume in the process.

How Toby Anene’s Leadership Can Boost His NFL Draft Stock

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

During the spring season, Anene made it clear that he hopes to emerge as a leader on Colorado’s roster. Despite not being typically vocal, Anene still recognizes how his experience can benefit the younger end of the roster.

“I’ve been told I’m a quiet guy,” Anene said during his March 30 press conference. “So, for me, it’s more leading by example, doing the right thing, arriving early, talking to younger guys one-on-one. I’m not as vocal on the field, but more behind the scenes, in the locker room and doing the right things.”

If Anene is a key part of the Buffs’ defense and the younger players begin to rally around him, it will be telling to NFL front offices that his leadership is effective. NFL teams value good leaders, even if they don’t necessarily produce at the highest level. If Anene can emerge as a leader on the Buffs’ defense, there’s a good chance he’ll hear his name called by an NFL team come April.

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