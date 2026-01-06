Colorado Adds FCS Standout Edge Rusher Through The Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is off to a strong start, with multiple key contributors already added on offense. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff didn’t stop there, making waves on defense by adding more help.

On Monday afternoon, Colorado secured a commitment from North Dakota State edge rusher Toby Anene. He becomes the sixth defensive signee from the transfer portal and is someone Sanders can plug in right away to make an impact.

Anene’s ability to pressure the quarterback immediately addresses one of the Buffaloes’ biggest defensive weaknesses from last season.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Anene recorded 13 sacks, 71 quarterback pressures, and a 90.1 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons. He also posted a 15 percent win rate, establishing himself as one of the FCS’ top pass rushers.

His combination of production and consistency makes him a player the Buffaloes can rely on from day one.

The Buffaloes struggled to generate pressure last season, and Anene gives them an immediate boost up front. After losing 32 players to the transfer portal, filling the roster quickly was critical, and Anene could be a key piece in stabilizing a defense in transition.

Why Toby Anene Could Make an Immediate Impact at Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anene might be the most underrated pass rusher in this year’s transfer portal cycle. His limited production at North Dakota State don’t tell the full story as he played just one full season while buried on a talent-packed depth chart.

Last season, Anene recorded 27 tackles, seven sacks, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble, showing his ability to disrupt plays. At 6-foot-5 and just under 260 pounds, he’s a true athlete capable of generating consistent pressure.

This type of production and impact is exactly what Sanders’ defense needs.

Targeting a player like Anene was a smart move for Sanders and his staff. While he may not be a long-term solution, he offers the immediate impact the Buffaloes need as they work to rebuild a defense in transition.

If Anene can translate his FCS production to the FBS level, he could give Colorado’s pass rush a much-needed boost right away. For a program looking to bounce back from a 3-9 season, adding a player ready to contribute immediately could make all the difference.

Expect Toby Anene to Be a Day-One Contributor With The Buffaloes

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The expectation for Anene is to arrive in Boulder and start immediately on defense, likely replacing London Merritt. Adding proven production has to be a priority, and that’s exactly what Anene brings to the Buffaloes.

At this point, Colorado’s defense has struggled enough that targeting standout FCS players has become a new strategy for Sanders and his staff. The Buffaloes need proven production and a way to slow opposing offenses if they want to be competitive in the Big 12.

Anene also fits the mold of an underrated addition who could truly pan out. The Bisons are one of the most consistent and productive programs at the FCS level, and if anyone is prepared to make the jump to Power Five competition, it’s Anene.

He represents the type of calculated, high-upside move Colorado needs as it continues to reshape a struggling defense. If he carries over even a portion of his FCS production, Anene could quickly become one of the Buffaloes’ most impactful defensive players next season.