Colorado Buffaloes Live Score Updates vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats clash at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Halloween, with both teams looking to recover from a loss. The Buffaloes, however, look to snap a five-game losing skid against Kansas State.

This certainly feels like a must-win game for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, as a beatable K-State team dealing with quarterback injuries is an opportunity they won’t run into often. Follow along for live updates on the Buffs’ clash with the Wildcats.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This article will be updated live throughout the game.

First quarter:

1:42 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: The Buffaloes march into Wildcats territory off the back of a 22-yard rush by Richard Young and a 24-yard reception by Joseph Williams. One play later, Young bursts to the left side of Colorado's offensive line to score his first touchdown of the season. Colorado leads 7-0.

4:40 - Colorado's defense was unwavering on this drive. Despite little help from its offense, it forced another three-and-out, with defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu sealing it with a sack on Dillon Duff.

7:01 - Colorado picks up its first first-down of the day, but after three-straight run plays to Richard Young went for no gain, the Buffs were forced to punt again.

10:08 - The Buffaloes' defensive front continues to get after Wildcats third-string quarterback Dillon Duff, forcing another three-and-out to get the ball back to their offense.

12:00 - After an overthrow by Isaac Wilson on a would-have-been touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr., the Wildcats hold strong, responding with a three-and-out of their own.

13:18 - The Buffaloes stuff the Wildcats' run game on the first possession, forcing a three-and-out to open the game.

Pregame:

Deion Sanders’ hot seat

As the Buffaloes enter this game, there is a growing feeling of anxiety surrounding Coach Prime. He’s been on hot-seat watch for the entire season, but this is the hottest his seat has ever been. After a three-win 2025 season, Buffs fans and the University of Colorado demanded better results out of Sanders’ squad with a new-look roster in 2026. However, this season is shaping up to be worse somehow, as this five-game losing skid has blown up any preseason hype.

For reference, Dave Aranda, the coach of the Baylor Bears, was fired on Sunday, Oct. 25, after the Bears’ 25-24 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Bears sat at 4-3, 2-2 in the Big 12, after that loss, and had even beaten the Buffaloes earlier this season. Aranda was objectively having a better season than Sanders, and still got the hook.

Something to factor into Colorado’s hesitancy to move on from Sanders, though, is his $25+ million buyout on his contract, which it would hope to avoid paying as much as possible.

Injuries riddling both quarterback rooms

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But one of the key storylines surrounding the on-field performance in this game is the injuries to each team’s quarterback room.

The Wildcats got the short end of the stick, as they’ll be without not only star quarterback Avery Johnson, but also his backup, Jacob Knuth. That leaves third-stringer Dillon Duff as the starter in this game. He has yet to make an appearance in a K-State uniform and gets the call as the starter over Erie, Colorado, native Blake Barnett, per Pete Thamel.

While Colorado still has its starter in Isaac Wilson, he hasn’t produced as the Buffaloes had hoped when they promoted him to the role. Wilson’s seven interceptions in the last three games have been killers, but injuries left the Buffaloes with limited options coming into this game.

Julian Lewis, who was Colorado’s Week 1 starter this season, was listed as questionable at the start of Week 9. On Wednesday, Lewis’ family released a statement that read that he suffered a medical emergency at the team’s facility and was taken to the hospital. He was downgraded to out the following day.

Keys to success for the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes will need to lean on their defense in this game as a result, a unit in desperate need of a rebound. It allowed a whopping 57 points to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as its secondary found very little success in Week 8.

The Buffaloes’ linebackers and interior defensive line will be tasked with reining in the legs of Duff in this game. If they can do that, it’ll force the Wildcats’ offense to become more one-dimensional, which would then allow that secondary a chance at redemption as Duff puts the ball in the air.

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