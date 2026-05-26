Elite Recruit Teases Colorado Interest After Jaiden Kelly-Murray Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes stole the Memorial Day recruiting spotlight Monday. Four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray officially flipped from South Carolina to Colorado, adding the latest blue-chip recruit for coach Deion Sanders and company.

But it looks like the Kelly-Murray decision could leave a new ripple effect. One prized wide receiver teased potentially teaming with the newest CU commit.

Top-100 Receiver Draws Colorado Buffaloes Fans' Attention

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

The Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, standout becomes the first wide receiver pledge for the Buffaloes in the 2027 class. He's also the highest-rated commit for Colorado per On3/Rivals.

He even blurted out one wide receiver he'd love to team with in Boulder with Tom Loy of 247Sports: Southlake Carroll receiver Brody Knowles.

Well, the three-star and top 100 wideout drew the attention of Buffaloes fans with this tweet, teasing his interest in Colorado.

The big 6-4, 190-pound wide receiver ranks as the nation's No. 96 wideout per 247Sports. He's also a three-star with an 86 rating per On3/Rivals.

How Brody Knowles can Impact Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Knowles brings more than just the height advantage against foes.

He's quick off the ball and gains separation in less than two seconds. Knowles wins solo battles with ease, but not just off height. He creates enough distance to win the lob into the end zone.

But height and speed aren't his most impressive traits. Knowles shows stout run-after-catch tenacity, including showing some rare juke moves for a taller wideout. He's skilled at staying balanced on his feet after the catch and turning upfield for six points.

He wins the 50-50 balls with strong timing on his jumps and shows focused control on his catches. Knowles even delivers his grabs facing two defensive backs on occasion, still showing more focus and eyes for the football.

He'd hand Colorado a needed tall target for down the road. Kelly-Murray not only gains a complimentary wideout should Knowles choose Colorado. Fellow four-star and dual-threat quarterback Andre Adams gains a towering and speedy target whom he can turn to inside the red zone and vertically on the deep ball.

Colorado Buffaloes Face Competition for Brody Knowles

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Justin Wright (44) Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray perhaps can play recruiting coordinator now for Knowles and aim to coax him into coming to Boulder. His presence becomes a huge help for notable Sanders assistants Rashad Rich (director of recruiting) and Darrius Darden-Box (director of player personnel), two who run point on Colorado's current recruiting blitz.

But the Buffaloes do face competition to land Knowles. Notably within the Big 12 conference.

TCU is one recruiting Knowles hard, especially as a backyard option for him. But he's got some SEC suitors too, including one plot twist pertaining to Kelly-Murray.

South Carolina is one SEC program actively recruiting Knowles, with 247Sports revealing he's "warm" on the Gamecocks. That could make up for the loss of Kelly-Murray there. Yet South Carolina must fend off Arkansas and Kentucky, two more "warm" teams out of the SEC. Illinois from the Big Ten is last on Knowles' table.

However, Colorado's recruiting surge could become hard to pass up for Knowles.

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