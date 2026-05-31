One Colorado Transfer That Can Become Key Piece in the Buffaloes Secondary

Following a difficult 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made several changes across the board, particularly on the defensive side of the ball through the transfer portal. One of the biggest changes seems to be at safety, as Colorado added New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell to improve the secondary.

As Mitchell prepares for his first season with the Buffaloes, here are three reasons why he could help Colorado to have one of the best secondaries in the Big 12.

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s Safety Depth

One of the biggest reasons that Mitchell could find success next season is how Colorado’s safety group is constructed. As a safety, Mitchell functions best with the freedom to make plays all across the field with his speed and playmaking ability.

With that in mind, the additions of safeties Randon Fontenette and Jah Jah Boyd could be huge for Mitchell’s development and success in 2026. Both Fontenette and Boyd can excel as hybrid safeties, but can prioritize in run support, which could enable Mitchell to roam in the back end of the defense and do what he does best.

This could be a great fit for Mitchell under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who prioritizes speed, physicality, violence, and versatility across the entire defense. Mitchell‘s ability to be a contributor in the secondary with his speed and physicality could be something that helps him to take another step forward in his development as a safety.

If Fontenette and Boyd can become reliable defenders against the run, Mitchell could have the ability to roam around in the back end of the defense and become one of the more dangerous safeties in the entire Big 12.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ball Production

In the 2025 season, one of the best traits that Mitchell showed on film was his ability to consistently make plays on the ball, which is something that could be very valuable for the Buffaloes.

Last season, Mitchell recorded three interceptions and six pass breakups. As a safety, it can often be difficult to have great ball production with the responsibility to communicate with the entire defense and provide run support. However, Mitchell has been able to do that and could build upon that heading into next season.

Standing at 5-11 and 175 pounds, Mitchell has great positional versatility that could help him to add another level to Colorado’s defense. With Mitchell’s combination of speed and ball production, he could be a great option at the safety position as a run defender or a ball hawk, in addition to having the skill set to line up in the slot at nickel corner and as a corner on the outside.

In the Big 12, Colorado will have to compete against many solid passing attacks, which may require adjustments from Marve and the Buffaloes' defense as a whole. With Mitchell’s versatility, he could be the solution to matchups against some receivers who give the Colorado secondary some issues on the perimeter or in the slot.

Based on the versatility and Ball production that Mitchell has displayed, if the Buffaloes do run into some trouble, he could become a key piece in Colorado's defense, being able to adjust against some of the top receivers they will compete against next season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Physicality

While Mitchell has excelled as a ball hawk, he has also found solid success as a run supporter, and his production as a tackler demonstrates that.

Last season with New Mexico State, Mitchell recorded 93 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Having a safety who can be trusted as a tackler, but also is willing to support in the run game, is critical, and that seems to be exactly what Mitchell provides.

In the Big 12, one of the most important things, especially for Colorado, is the ability to stop the run after struggling significantly to do that in 2025. Last season, Colorado was one of the worst rushing defenses in the entire country as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation.

In Marve’s defense, bringing a physical presence could be huge for Mitchell to not only secure a starting spot but also be one of the most important players on the entirety of the Buffaloes defense.

So, heading into next season, if Mitchell can bring his physicality in the secondary, that could help Colorado’s defense to take a major step forward against the run and put him in a position to become one of the top players in the Buffaloes’ secondary.

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