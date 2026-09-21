Colorado Ticket Prices Continue Shifting Before Baylor

Colorado Buffalo fans looking to make the trip to Waco, Texas, for the matchup against the Baylor Bears can currently find tickets at a wide range of prices. The secondary ticket market is offering several relatively inexpensive options for fans who want to be inside McLane Stadium for Colorado’s next game.

The Colorado-Baylor matchup will open Big 12 play for both teams, and it will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The Bears are also hosting the game as a throwback matchup, with Baylor planning different game-day elements for the occasion.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Baylor Ticket Prices

The current ticket market shows that fans can find get-in prices starting in the range of around $17 to $43. These prices all depend on the marketplace and the specific listing. That makes this one of the more accessible opportunities for fans who want to attend a Colorado game in person.

The prices for this game are much different from the past game, where the Buffaloes’ matchup against Northwestern had the most expensive tickets in college football this season. Fans won’t have to pay hundreds of dollars for a ticket this time around.

The official Baylor ticket marketplace is currently showing tickets available for the matchup, although the exact prices can change based on inventory and seating location. The official event page also notes that special pricing may be available.

TickPick is another option for fans looking for tickets. Current listings have shown get-in prices at around $29, while another TickPick listing for Colorado tickets has prices that start at around $38.

StubHub is currently showing Colorado at Baylor tickets that start around $42 per ticket. The marketplace has a number of options available in the $60-to-$75 range, which includes general-admission tickets and seats in sections throughout McLane Stadium. Some of the available listings include lower-end-zone and upper-sideline seats, giving fans several options depending on how much they want to spend.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between the lowest get-in prices and the average resale market is significant. Current marketplace information puts average resale prices roughly in the $135-to-$172 range, although fans willing to sit in less expensive sections can also find tickets considerably below that range.

Seat locations is one of the biggest factors determining the final price. Fans looking for better views, lower seats or seats closer to midfield will generally find higher prices than those purchasing upper-level or general admission tickets. As the game gets closer, those very prices can move in either direction based off of the demand and remaining inventory.

What Fans Should Know Before the Game

For Colorado fans considering a trip to Texas, the current ticket market provides a number of different price points. The cheapest options are available for well below $50 on some platforms, while fans looking for more desirable seats could pay significantly more.

The timing of the game could also make it an appealing option for fans who want to attend in person. Colorado and Baylor are both entering the matchup with 2-1 records, giving the game additional importance as the Buffaloes begin Big 12 play.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado opened the season with victories over Georgia Tech and Weber State before suffering a 41-7 loss to Northwestern. Baylor also enters this game at 2-1 and will have home-field advantage at McLane Stadium.

For fans wanting to attend, the current ticket market suggests that getting inside McLane Stadium does not necessarily require a major investment.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans can compare the official Baylor marketplace with secondary-market options such as TickPick and StubHub before purchasing. The cheapest available ticket price can vary until the start of the game, so buyers should pay close attention to whether the listed price includes fees.

For Colorado fans looking to watch the Buffaloes begin Big 12 play in person, there are currently options ranging from inexpensive get-in tickets to more premium seating throughout McLane Stadium.

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