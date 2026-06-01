Colorado Fans Will Love What Rick George Said About Fernando Lovo

Colorado's new athletic director Fernando Lovo has been on the job for five months after starting on Jan. 1, 2026, and his predecessor Rick George, the Buffaloes' former athletic director since the summer of 2013, has high praise for Lovo.

George retired upon the hiring of Lovo, but the longtime Buff is still part of the university in an advisory role. Seemingly one of his most important roles has been meeting with Lovo as the new athletic director takes on his new job.

What Rick George Said About Fernando Lovo

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In an interview with BuffZone.com's Brian Howell, George revealed some of his thoughts on Lovo after his first few months in Boulder, Colorado.

"I like the energy that he brings and the ideas that he brings. When I made the decision to transition into a new role, I wanted to make sure that he was in a position for success, and I think he is. And I think he's done a great job. I do have a lot of institutional knowledge, so it's been good for he and I to be able to meet often and do different things. He's doing a great job," George told Howell.

Lovo arrived as Colorado's athletic director after holding the same position at New Mexico, and he has spent time at major college programs like Texas and Ohio State.

Such experiences should pay off for the Buffaloes when it comes to navigating the ever-changing world of college athletics, especially in the highest-earning sports (for players and schools) like football and basketball.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's Athletic Outlook

Colorado women's basketball reached the NCAA Tournament but fell to Illinois in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes football program has an intriguing outlook with coach Deion Sanders at the helm. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs had success relatively quickly, highlighted by two-way star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy and multiple other major awards.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a 3-9 finish in Colorado's first season with Hunter or quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders made several changes to his coaching staff as well as his roster. The Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and newly hired linebackers coach Chris Marve is Colorado's new defensive coordinator as well.

One of George's last major acts as athletic director was signing Sanders to a five year, $54-million extension in March of 2025. How Sanders' newest hires pan out could go a long way in determining the perception of that deal. However, the value that "Coach Prime" has brought on the Buffs goes beyond wins and losses on the field. The "Coach Prime" effect is well-documented as the popularity of Colorado has greatly benefitted.

As for Colorado's men's basketball team, Buffs coach Tad Boyle has re-tooled the roster around guard Barrington Hargress after losing core pieces like Sebastian Rancik, Isaiah Johnson, and Bangot Dak to the transfer portal after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2026.

Lovo seems to realize the importance of success in football and basketball, and he also seems to have an understanding of NIL and how Colorado can compete with the rest of the country.

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