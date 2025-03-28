Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract With Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has signed a new contract with the school, announced on Friday by Colorado athletic director Rick George.
According to Buffzone's Brian Howell, the deal is reportedly worth $54 million over five years, as Colorado is giving Sanders one of the most lucrative college football coaching contracts in the country.
Howell reported that Sanders will earn a base salary of $10 million in 2025 and 2026, and the figure will increase to $11 million in 2027 and 2028. The final year of the deal, 2029, will be worth $12 million, according to Howell.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," said Coach Prime in a statement released by the school. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."
"We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?" Sanders continued.
Earlier the offseason, "Coach Prime" was asked about signing a potential extension with Colorado, and Sanders did not seem concerned.
“Maybe, I don’t know. I ain’t worried about me,” Sanders said. “Let’s get everybody else straight first, then I’m good.”
MORE: NFL Insider Makes Case For New York Giants To Draft Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
MORE: Buffalo Bills Sign Former Colorado Buffaloes Star As New Weapon For Josh Allen
With news of the contract extension, Sanders clearly had no reason to be worried.
While the Buffaloes are significantly investing in "Coach Prime," Fox Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt spoke about the school's additional investments into the football program, including name, image, and likeness.
“I know that there’s been extension conversations,” Klatt said. “I know Colorado has come significantly up. I would like them to come up in several areas, not just his salary, but possibly assistant pool, facility stuff, commitment to NIL, outside of revenue sharing.”
With Sanders' new contract, he joins an exclusive group of college football coaches earning $10 million annually, including top names like North Carolina's Bill Belichick, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," said George. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."
With former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders off to the NFL, there were questions if "Coach Prime" would want to follow his sons into league. However, this contract and commitment from Colorado keeps Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado, for the forseeable future.