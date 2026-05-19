Ranking the Top Quarterbacks in the Big 12

With the 2026 season on the horizon, there has been a significant amount of quarterback movement, which could go a long way in determining how the Big 12 standings play out.

Here is a ranking of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, and it's time to figure out where the Colorado Buffaloes have their quarterback ranked among the great quarterbacks in the Big 12.

1. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestemaker (17) runs drills during Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on the 2025 performance and production, North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker is the top quarterback in the Big 12. During Mestemaker’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 4,379 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and completed 68.9 percent of his passes.

All season long, Mestemaker showed how talented he was and has the chance to assert himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country once again as he heads to Oklahoma State for 2026. While the Cowboys struggled to find success in 2025, the addition of Mestemaker could help Oklahoma State to take a step forward and become a challenging Big 12 opponent.

2. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the second slot is Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, who returns to the Wildcats after a solid showing in 2025. Last season, Fifita showcased his ability to spread the ball out across the field, and could have an argument to be the top quarterback in the conference.

In 2025, Fifita totaled 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. With Arizona continuing to surge as a program trying to compete in the Big 12, if Fifita can take another step forward, he could help the Wildcats to make a run at a conference title.

3. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With BYU, Bear Bachmeier could have the opportunity for a significant improvement after a stellar freshman season. In his freshman season, Bachmeier showed the ability to be a dual-threat quarterback with great production as a passer and as a rusher.

As a passer, Bachmeier recorded 3,033 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while he completed 64.9 percent of his passes. On the ground, Bachmeier totaled 527 yards and 11 touchdowns as a physical force with his 6-2 and 220-pound frame. As BYU heads into 2026, Bachmeier’s dual-threat ability is something that could help him take a step forward and potentially lead BYU to winning a Big 12 title.

4. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utah also has a great option at the quarterback position with Devon Dampier returning for the 2026 season. For the Utes, Dampier added another element to the offense as a rusher. In 2025, Dampier recorded 835 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, which gave defenses a very difficult time preparing for Utah.

Dampier was also solid as a passer, totaling 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes. As a passer and a rusher, Dampier could be very dangerous for Utah, especially if he continues to improve his passing accuracy.

5. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the hardest players to project is Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who may be ruled ineligible next season due to off-field issues regarding his eligibility. If Sorsby is able to play next season, he could be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 and potentially the country.

In his 2025 campaign, Sorsby was solid as he totaled 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, five interceptions, and completed 61.8 percent of his passes. Sorsby also added value as a rusher with 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. While Sorsby has the potential to be an elite quarterback, his off-the-field issues could create major problems for Texas Tech in 2026.

6. Connor Weigman, Houston Cougars

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

After a solid showing in 2025, Houston Cougars quarterback Connor Weigman could be poised for an even better showing in 2026. During Weigman’s 2025 campaign, he totaled 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and completed 65.2 percent of his passes. Weigman also brings solid rushing ability as he recorded 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2025.

The ability for Weigman to be a consistent passer, but also be dangerous on the ground, is something that could help Houston’s offense to take another step forward next season. Against other great quarterbacks in the Big 12, it seems that Houston has one of the best in Weigman, who should be able to help the Cougars compete near the top of the Big 12 in 2026.

Where Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Stands

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While there are several elite quarterbacks in the Big 12, the Colorado Buffaloes may have their own in redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who showed flashes in 2025 and this past spring. In Lewis’ 2025 campaign, he recorded 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and completed 55.3 percent of his passes.

Heading into his first season as the projected starter, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what Lewis is capable of with his potential, primarily because of his limited experience at the college level. However, next season Lewis will have the benefit of playing under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has done an excellent job developing quarterbacks and creating consistent and explosive offenses.

As Colorado heads into next season, it will be interesting to see how Lewis and Marion mesh, in addition to how the transfer portal class translates to the Big 12 competition. If Lewis and the transfer portal class do perform well together, this could be the best season for Colorado under coach Deion Sanders thus far.

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