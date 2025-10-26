Buffs Beat

How Far Colorado Buffaloes Fell In Big 12 Power Rankings After Blowout Loss To Utah

After the Colorado Buffaloes' obliteration in Salt Lake City, the Big 12 power rankings saw a major shakeup. Coach Deion Sanders' squad was one of many teams to suffer multi-score losses in the conference last Saturday.

Harrison Simeon

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dust is settling in the Big 12.

Another wild weekend of conference games started and ended with blowout rivalry games. The Kansas State Wildcats throttled the Kansas Jayhawks, then the Colorado Buffaloes suffered their most humiliating defeat of the coach Deion Sanders era against the Utah Utes.

Who rose and fell in our latest Big 12 power rankings?

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State interim football coach Doug Meacham walks the sideline in a Big 12 game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 2
Oklahoma State interim football coach Doug Meacham walks the sideline in a Big 12 game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record:1-6 (0-5 Big 12)

One can't blame them this week on the road against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but Oklahoma State remains winless since week 1. The Cowboys are nosediving toward a 1-11 season.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-6 (0-5 Big 12)

The other team that's still winless in conference play, WVU fell at home on Saturday to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers kept it respectable but couldn't snap its post-Backyard Brawl losing streak.

14. UCF Knights

Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)

UCF had a bye week to recoup and ready for a push back to Big 12 relevance. First, the Knights face the Baylor Bears in an early tilt in Waco.

13. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Mikell (18) recovers a fumble during the first half of a game against the Utah Utes at R
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Mikell (18) recovers a fumble during the first half of a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 3-4 (1-4 Big 12)

The Rumble in the Rockies turned into a romp late Saturday night. Colorado drew dead against Utah, falling by a seismic 46-point margin, a loss about as ugly as its pale-gold uniforms.

12. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)

Kansas failed to show up in its in-state rivalry. Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed less than half of his passes at home en route to a 17th consecutive loss to K-State.

11. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)

The Cats got a bye week to stew on a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Cougars that looks all the more admirable by the day. Arizona will travel to Boulder to face Colorado this Saturday on FOX Sports 1.

MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes

MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah

10. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) attempts for the catch around BYU Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) du
Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) attempts for the catch around BYU Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big 12)

How the mighty have fallen. A brain-dead special teams play was the turning point of ISU's loss at home to BYU, and all of a sudden, the Cyclones are fading fast from the Big 12 title picture.

9. Baylor Bears

Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)

Baylor faltered on the road for a second straight week, and its defense looks sluggish. The Bears gave up 265 yards to the Cincinnati Bearcats in a tough three-score defeat.

8. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 4-4 (3-2 Big 12)

They're ranked above two sides that have beaten them this season, but the Wildcats are rolling. Kansas State has scored 83 points in its last two games, jumping on the Jayhawks early for another Sunflower Showdown win.

7. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown Baylor Bears during the second half of a g
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)

TCU didn't have the prettiest win, but stayed afloat in the Big 12 title picture. The Horned Frogs face a gauntlet of Iowa State, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati to close their regular season.

6. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big 12)

With quarterback Sam Leavitt banged up, the Sun Devils slumped at home. Houston took down ASU in a statement road win.

5. Houston Cougars

Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

The Cougs have risen eight spots in the last two power rankings and may continue to do so. Coach Willie Fritz has found magic and executed his best win since taking over Houston on Saturday.

4. Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) celebrates a win against the Colorado Buffaloes after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) celebrates a win against the Colorado Buffaloes after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)

Byrd is the word as freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin had little issue leading a win over Colorado. The Utes compiled a whopping 422 rushing yards in a blowout of the Buffaloes.

3. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 7-1 (5-0 Big 12)

Cincy stayed hot at home against Baylor, continuing its surprising rise to Big 12 prominence. The Bearcats are one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in conference play and roll toward a marquee matchup with Utah in Salt Lake City next week.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

Texas Tech cruised at home over Oklahoma State and head to Manhattan, Kansas, this Saturday for what should be a fun bout with K-State.

1. BYU Cougars

BYU football team celebrates after winning 41-27 over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
BYU football team celebrates after winning 41-27 over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)

BYU is finally atop the ranks as the Big 12's lone unbeaten. The Cougars pulled away late to beat ISU on the road.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football