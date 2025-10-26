How Far Colorado Buffaloes Fell In Big 12 Power Rankings After Blowout Loss To Utah
Dust is settling in the Big 12.
Another wild weekend of conference games started and ended with blowout rivalry games. The Kansas State Wildcats throttled the Kansas Jayhawks, then the Colorado Buffaloes suffered their most humiliating defeat of the coach Deion Sanders era against the Utah Utes.
Who rose and fell in our latest Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record:1-6 (0-5 Big 12)
One can't blame them this week on the road against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but Oklahoma State remains winless since week 1. The Cowboys are nosediving toward a 1-11 season.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 2-6 (0-5 Big 12)
The other team that's still winless in conference play, WVU fell at home on Saturday to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers kept it respectable but couldn't snap its post-Backyard Brawl losing streak.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)
UCF had a bye week to recoup and ready for a push back to Big 12 relevance. First, the Knights face the Baylor Bears in an early tilt in Waco.
13. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-4 (1-4 Big 12)
The Rumble in the Rockies turned into a romp late Saturday night. Colorado drew dead against Utah, falling by a seismic 46-point margin, a loss about as ugly as its pale-gold uniforms.
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
Kansas failed to show up in its in-state rivalry. Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed less than half of his passes at home en route to a 17th consecutive loss to K-State.
11. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)
The Cats got a bye week to stew on a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Cougars that looks all the more admirable by the day. Arizona will travel to Boulder to face Colorado this Saturday on FOX Sports 1.
MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah
10. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big 12)
How the mighty have fallen. A brain-dead special teams play was the turning point of ISU's loss at home to BYU, and all of a sudden, the Cyclones are fading fast from the Big 12 title picture.
9. Baylor Bears
Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
Baylor faltered on the road for a second straight week, and its defense looks sluggish. The Bears gave up 265 yards to the Cincinnati Bearcats in a tough three-score defeat.
8. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 4-4 (3-2 Big 12)
They're ranked above two sides that have beaten them this season, but the Wildcats are rolling. Kansas State has scored 83 points in its last two games, jumping on the Jayhawks early for another Sunflower Showdown win.
7. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
TCU didn't have the prettiest win, but stayed afloat in the Big 12 title picture. The Horned Frogs face a gauntlet of Iowa State, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati to close their regular season.
6. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big 12)
With quarterback Sam Leavitt banged up, the Sun Devils slumped at home. Houston took down ASU in a statement road win.
5. Houston Cougars
Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
The Cougs have risen eight spots in the last two power rankings and may continue to do so. Coach Willie Fritz has found magic and executed his best win since taking over Houston on Saturday.
4. Utah Utes
Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
Byrd is the word as freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin had little issue leading a win over Colorado. The Utes compiled a whopping 422 rushing yards in a blowout of the Buffaloes.
3. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 7-1 (5-0 Big 12)
Cincy stayed hot at home against Baylor, continuing its surprising rise to Big 12 prominence. The Bearcats are one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in conference play and roll toward a marquee matchup with Utah in Salt Lake City next week.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech cruised at home over Oklahoma State and head to Manhattan, Kansas, this Saturday for what should be a fun bout with K-State.
1. BYU Cougars
Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
BYU is finally atop the ranks as the Big 12's lone unbeaten. The Cougars pulled away late to beat ISU on the road.