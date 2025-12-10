Five Biggest Games of the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, and the page has already been turned to 2026 with Colorado coach Deion Sanders hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to pair with Buffs quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

As expected, "Coach Prime" and Colorado struggled to replace the talent lost to the NFL: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, as well as wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. Will the Buffs show an improvement in 2026?

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Big 12 has yet to release the 2026 schedule, but Colorado's home and away opponents for conference play have already been announced. Sanders and the Buffaloes will play six home games next year, hosting five conference games at home.

Here are the five biggest matchups on Colorado's 2026 schedule

at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Coaches often say that the most important game is the next one, and the phrase rings true for Colorado in 2026. The Buffaloes will have an opportunity to make a statement against Georgia Tech in an early-season matchup that should draw national attention.

What will Lewis and Marion look like in their first game action as a quarterback and offensive coordinator duo? The Yellow Jackets are consistent contenders under coach Brent Key, but how Georgia Tech plans on replacing the production and leadership of Haynes King remains to be seen.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech won the Big 12 in 2025, and the Red Raiders are enjoying a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff as a result. With no signs of slowing down anytime soon and quarterback Will Hammond expected to return from ACL surgery, Texas Tech is the top team in the conference until taken down. Can Lewis and the Buffs pull off a shocking upset at home?

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) celebrates with the Big 12 WWE Championship belt and most outstanding player trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Colorado, the Buffaloes get to host Texas Tech in 2026 as opposed to traveling to Lubbock, Texas. However, expect "Coach Prime" and his team to be heavy underdogs against the Red Raiders.

Utah Utes

Utah and Colorado have played 15 times since 2011, and the Utes have won 12 out of the last 15 matchups. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and his program have consistently had the Buffs' number, but Colorado will have another chance to pull off a home upset when the Utes travel to Boulder in 2026.

at Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State's quarterback situation is unclear with Sam Leavitt entering the transfer portal. Still, Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to having his team prepared.

The Buffaloes trailed 21-17 entering the fourth quarter against Arizona State in 2025, but the Sun Devils scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final frame, running away with the win. "Coach Prime" has been outspoken with his respect for Dillingham, but can the Buffs get revenge against Arizona State in 2026?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston Cougars

Houston was ranked No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff rankings release, ending the year with losses to Texas Tech, Arizona State, and TCU. While the Cougars struggled with some of the more quality opponents on their schedule, they started the season 4-0 with a win over the Buffaloes in the process.

Houston is expected to return quarterback Conner Weigman in 2026, potentially creating a highly-anticipated quarterback duel between Lewis and Weigman