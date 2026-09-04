Five Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado's Win Over Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes took advantage at the chance of redemption following Georgia Tech’s late victory over Colorado last season, and that’s exactly what the Buffs achieved with their 14-13 victory. There were high expectations on both sides with all of the transfer portal work that coach Deion Sanders and his staff put in, but there were still unknowns.

Despite a win, this was a game of miscues and miscommunication for Colorado. This wasn’t a jaw dropping, outstanding show put on by either team, but the Buffaloes came away with the last-minute win.

Winner: Defensive end Lamont Lester Jr.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado edge Lamont Lester Jr. put a smile on Buffalo fans faces. Three sacks and a hat trick for Lamont in his Colorado debut.

The Monmouth University transfer started his impactful game with his first sack of Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza right before halftime forcing a punt.

Next up, Lamont prevented a dire third-and-5 situation in the second half and forced another Georgia tech punt.

With just 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, Lamont recorded his third sack against the yellow Jackets. Lamont came into this game after previously stating that he expects himself to be dominant and that he was. He called himself relentless, and that’s exactly how he played solidifying himself as a problem for Georgia Tech.

Winner: Running back Micah Welch

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado running back Micah Welch became a safety blanket for Buffaloes quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis throughout the season opener. Things weren’t going right for the Buffaloes offensively early on after struggling to put together drives.

One positive throughout the adversity they were facing was the consistency from Welch. He finished the game with 58 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per rushing attempt.

This was a low scoring game and up until the very end, somewhat of an underwhelming matchup, but Welch was an early bright spot for the Buffs.

Winner: Colorado Special Teams

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado special teams were the biggest problem throughout this game right up until they ended up saving the day.

The Buffs' kicking unit made one extra point and missed their only field goal attempt. However, the kickoff coverage unit allowed a 100-yard kickoff return by Georgia Tech wide receiver Rahkeem Smith, making him the first Yellow Jacket to do so since star running back Jahmyr Gibbs in 2021.

Late in the game when things started to mesh well, special teams redeemed themselves. Lewis threw a 20-yard pass to tight end Charlie Williams who made an incredible grab for the final game-winning touchdown. The extra point was made with the Buffaloes tying the game.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) makes a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech made their way all the way back down the field to the Colorado 24-yard line with three seconds left. All hail Colorado cornerback Boo Carter. The playmaker blocked the Yellow Jackets final kick as he came off the edge and sealed the victory for his team.

Loser: Colorado Centers

The main reasoning behind struggles at center were due to the benching of Colorado center Sean Kinney and issues with the actual football. Kinney started at center but was then benched in the second quarter getting replaced by center Demetrius Hunter.

For the most part, Hunter held the offensive line down with consistent, concise snaps to his quarterback. He then suffered an injury, and Kinney returned to the field.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Lewis and Mendoza had issues with how slippery the footballs were during the humid night. Additionally, Kinney struggled with a couple poor and high snaps. Fixing what went wrong at center should be a priority in order for Julian Lewis to feel comfortable in the pocket.

Loser: Bettors

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Luke Whiting (45) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into this game, the Buffaloes were the underdogs with Georgia Tech being favored by 6.5 points. With the Yellow Jackets loss, they failed to cover therefore anyone who bet on Georgia Tech -6.5 lost their wagers.

According to DraftKings, the Yellow Jackets were heavily favored on the moneyline at -238. The total was set around 50.5 to 51.5 points. Whoever bet Over is not happy right now since there were only 27 total points scored with the game hitting the Under.

When it comes to the mistakes by Lewis and the defense, both had their moments and ultimately the team persevered. There is a lot to be improved on especially when it comes to the receiving core.

There were constant RPOs and Georgia Tech just simply played with more ease, confidence and consistency. In the end, it was Colorado’s grit and “never give up” mentality that is now putting them on a victory flight home.

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