Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly About Shedeur Sanders' New Coach

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders went on Garrett Bush’s show “The Barbershop” to discuss new Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken. Coach Prime’s son and former Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is heading into his second season in Cleveland.

Deion Sanders on Todd Monken: “I Love Him”

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is a big fan of the new head football coach in Cleveland. Here’s what he had to say about Monken.

“I love him, man. Because he’s a straight shooter. He keeps it a buck,” Sanders said.

Sanders brought up how last season in Shedeur Sanders’ rookie year, he wasn’t asked about how to get the most out of him. Coach Prime didn’t understand that and thinks it’s important to do so with Monken.

“I think it’s vital that as a coach, not a dad, I could tell him a few things about how to get him going. That wasn’t asked of me a year ago,” Sanders said. “I don’t understand it. I can’t wait to have that conversation with coach Monken.”

🔥 Coach Prime. Absolutely Loves HC Monken. Planning to Meet Soon 👀



"I love him. He keeps it a buck. He's gonna make #2 do what he does. I can't wait to have that conversation. That wasn't asked of me last year"



📽️ @Gbush91 https://t.co/OoZ1q0Js3s pic.twitter.com/B86qhmF4Tx — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 14, 2026

Deion Sanders coached current Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in all four of his collegiate seasons. Shedeur Sanders signed with the Jackson State out of high school as a member of their 2021 recruiting class. The Jackson State coach was his dad, Deion Sanders.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In two seasons playing under Coach Prime at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders threw for 6,983 yards and 70 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions. Following the 2022 season, Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coaching job with the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders entered the transfer portal and followed his dad to Boulder.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders ifollowing the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The father-son duo spent two seasons together at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. They accumulated an overall record of 13-12. Shedeur Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He entered the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected by the Browns in the fifth round.

The question does rise if NFL teams should be consulting with Deion Sanders about how to get the most out of his son on the field. Shedeur had the best years of his career while playing for his dad. Deion Sanders has not been a coach in the NFL, but he could still provide valuable insight.

On the flip side, the NFL is completely different from college. Just because Coach Prime succeeded with Shedeur Sanders at the college level doesn't mean it would translate to success at the next level.

Deion Sanders does have an incredible resume in the NFL when it comes to playing cornerback.

Sanders was selected No. 5 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. His career spanned from 1989-2005. Most of Sanders' success was had with the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. He was named First-team All-Pro six times, Second-team All-Pro two times, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the Pro Bowl eight times. Sanders is also a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

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