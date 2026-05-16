Deion Sanders Gives Unfiltered Take on Colorado Roster

On Thee Pregame Network’s The Morning Run podcast, coach Deion Sanders gave his honest opinions on the Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look roster.

He broke down each position and gave high praise to a number of players who stood out during the spring season.

Deion Sanders Compliments Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Line and Tight Ends

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Yahya Attia (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado received online backlash from fans after its spring game for the size of some of its players. But Colorado’s offensive line is far from small, and Coach Prime had nothing but praise for the unit during his interview.

“I love the offensive line guys,” Sanders said. “I love their size, I love their mentality, I love the unity that they have. I love the line, man, I’m telling you.”

He also praised the tight end group.

“The tight end room is impeccable,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders Praises Colorado Buffaloes Receivers

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffs' receiver room has received a lot of attention for the names added to it from the transfer portal. Coach Prime singled out one player in particular, Kam Perry, who has made an early impression on him.

“The receivers are going to do their thing, you know that,” Sanders said. “Kam Perry is a killer, let’s get that straight. I just want y’all to know that before you see it, [know that] I told you, Kam Perry is a killer.”

Deion Sanders Defines Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Competition

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s running backs have struggled during Coach Prime’s tenure. The Buffaloes’ leading rusher hasn’t amassed more than 384 yards in any of his three seasons. But in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, they are expected to see an increased role. Fortunately for Colorado, Sanders believes they have plenty of depth to take on that increased role.

“We have a host of running backs, and I feel like four of them can get it done,” Sanders said. “If need be, four of them can really get it done.”

Deion Sanders Speaks on Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Line Development

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The biggest concern for the Buffaloes this offseason has been the defensive line. Colorado struggled to bring in defensive line talent, even having to move Quency Wiggins to the interior and Kylan Salter to edge rusher to add depth. Sanders gave insight into how the groups have been developing late in the spring.

“The defensive ends are coming,” Sanders said. “We have some good inside guys, but I want them to step it up a little bit.”

Deion Sanders Gives Linebackers Historic Praise

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But the linebacking corps doesn’t share the same struggles. Sanders had high praise for the group, stating that he’s never seen anything like it in his coaching career.

“The linebacker core is superb,” Sanders said. “We have three pros, I believe…These are the best linebackers that I’ve ever had in my history of coaching.”

Deion Sanders Breaks Down Defensive Back Competitions

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Colorado’s biggest question marks has been its defensive back room. From cornerbacks to safeties, starting spots are still up for grabs.

Sanders started with the cornerbacks, claiming that he and his staff have narrowed down the competition considerably.

“We have at least four [cornerbacks] who can fight for the starting position,” Sanders said. “I know who’s probably going to win it.”

But the safeties have made their presence felt just as much. Sanders pointed out how Boo Carter will likely be helping as a cornerback as well.

“Boo is probably going to play corner,” Sanders said. “I think he deserves it. I don’t see them calling too many slots in the first round, and he deserves to be that kind of guy. So we’re going to put him in that light, and he’s going to shine.”

But as far as true safeties are concerned, Sanders mentioned Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette as someone who has stood out.

“Randon is a big fella, he ain’t no joke,” Sanders said.

But he also mentioned how the freshman class of cornerbacks has factored into the position battle. They have competed well with the position’s upperclassmen and are still well in the running for starting roles.

“Let me tell you something about my freshman corners,” Sanders said. “Don’t sleep on them. I believe in two years, these guys are going to be straight dogs.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.