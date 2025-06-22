Colorado Buffaloes Complete Folsom Field Turf Installation: First Look
The Colorado Buffaloes' stomping grounds will officially have a fresh coat of paint with the University of Colorado has announced that the artificial turf installation at Folsom Field has reached completion.
After 26 seasons of natural grass, Colorado's athletics department first made public plans for its resurfacing in March. The project began in late May and was finished after less than a month, meaning Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will play on turf in 2025 and beyond.
Folsom Field's changes include a redone "Colorado" hill behind the south end zone and an overall sleek new gridiron. The field was previously turf from 1971 to 1998, during some of Colorado's most successful eras in program history.
Colorado Athletic Director Rick George made clear the renovation's key purposes: Cold-weather calibration, live event adaptability and year-round versatility.
"I think putting turf down there gives us flexibility, certainly with the change in the College Football Playoff," George told BuffZone in April. "Being a northern school, you don't grow grass after October, and having a game in December was a big part of that consideration. Plus, it gives us another field we can practice daily that will benefit our football program."
Turf comes with its many pros and cons, with many expressing discontent over the move from organic to synthetic infrastructure. A primary concern with turf in football is the increased risk of soft tissue injury, especially if not implemented correctly. Turfed NFL venues like MetLife Stadium are notorious for their concrete-like feel, making it extra painful for ball-carriers to start, stop and be tackled on.
However, turf has become part of the game, and raw injury-per-game data suggests it's not as profoundly dangerous compared to natural grass as one may think. Especially in a cold climate like Colorado's, a turf surface has history and, after this summer, has a future.
Additionally, turf was installed with the hope that Colorado could play there in December for the College Football Playoff. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs finished in a tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference last season, nearly being one win away from the CFP if not for unfavorable tiebreakers.
This fall, Colorado has the potential to be a Big 12 contender once more. Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis both have sky-high ceilings in taking over for former Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and conducting the offense, while the Buffs' defense could be even stronger with many key returners at defensive line and cornerback under defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's watchful eye.
Next regular season, the Buffs will play just one game on natural grass: On Oct. 4 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Folsom's new turf was estimated to cost over $1 million, and it is expected to last upwards of 12 to 15 years.
Colorado will now bank on the benefits of artificial turf outweighing its costs and concerns, hoping plenty more wins under Sanders lie in its future. It may ruffle some feathers, as natural grass has long been a part of Folsom Field's identity, but time will tell if successful stints quell the noise.