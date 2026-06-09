Colorado Players Don’t Hold Back on Coach Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes social media team released a new video this week, giving fans a look at the players expected to help shape the program's next chapter.
The clip posted to social media features several of the Buffs' newest additions, offering insight into why they chose Boulder and what attracted them to play for coach Deion Sanders.
The Ultimate Blueprint for Success
“There’s Michael Jordan, and there’s Deion Sanders,” Colorado’s wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. said to open the video, putting his head coach's legendary Hall of Fame status into perspective. “Everything that we aspire to do, he’s done it before.”
Moore, who transferred from Texas, is just one of several new key players expected to heavily factor into the Buffs' rotation this fall.
Joining him on the other side of the ball is the highly-touted cornerback from Notre Dame, Cree Thomas, who echoed a similar sentiment when speaking of “Coach Prime.”
“Getting to play for the greatest player in your position ever,” Thomas said with a smile, “who wouldn’t want to do that?”
Despite last season's 3-9 record, the video highlights something Colorado continues to offer that’s unmatched by almost anyone else in college football: the opportunity to learn from and play for one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history.
Embracing Boulder and Betting on Themselves
Another recurring theme throughout the video was the concept of opportunity.
Whether it was development, exposure, or simply the chance to compete on one of college football's biggest stages, Colorado's newest additions repeatedly pointed to Boulder as a place where they believe they can take the next step in their careers.
Wide receiver Danny Scudero, who led the nation in receiving yards last season at San Jose State, has been in Boulder since March but already feels the impact from the move to Boulder.
“Having made the decision to come to Colorado really helped me elevate my game and take my experience of football to the next level,” Scudero said.
For First-Team All-MAC linebacker Gideon Lampron, who transferred from Bowling Green, the appeal to Boulder goes beyond development and includes the opportunity to play for one of college football's most scrutinized programs.
"Seeing an opportunity to be able to come in and raise the bar back to where it was, it was just a great opportunity for me and all the other transfers who kind of took it on like a challenge," Lampron said. "Because you know people love to praise us when we're good here, and they love to hate when it's bad."
Lampron’s also new to Boulder, but already understands that few programs can generate as much attention as Colorado.
Still, the spotlight seems part of the attraction rather than something to avoid.
A Nod to History
While new faces dominated the speaking portions of the clip, CU’s social media team didn’t forget to highlight the stars who helped put Boulder back on the college football map.
An awesome montage featuring CU’s legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way superstar Travis Hunter, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., during Colorado's rise, was a reminder to Buff Nation of what’s possible in Boulder under “Coach Prime.”
Last season's 3-9 record was undoubtedly a setback, but Colorado's offseason activity suggests the program isn't interested in dwelling on it. Between a heavy restack through the transfer portal, a renewed recruiting push, and a revamped coaching staff eager to prove themselves, optimism around the Buffs' future remains high.
But for a fanbase eager to see how this newly engineered roster meshes on the field, the countdown to the season just got a little more intense.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.