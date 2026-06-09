Colorado Players Don’t Hold Back on Coach Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes social media team released a new video this week, giving fans a look at the players expected to help shape the program's next chapter.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The clip posted to social media features several of the Buffs' newest additions, offering insight into why they chose Boulder and what attracted them to play for coach Deion Sanders.

The Ultimate Blueprint for Success

August 3, 2011; Canton, OH, USA; Deion Sanders poses with his bust at the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“There’s Michael Jordan, and there’s Deion Sanders,” Colorado’s wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. said to open the video, putting his head coach's legendary Hall of Fame status into perspective. “Everything that we aspire to do, he’s done it before.”

Moore, who transferred from Texas, is just one of several new key players expected to heavily factor into the Buffs' rotation this fall.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Joining him on the other side of the ball is the highly-touted cornerback from Notre Dame, Cree Thomas, who echoed a similar sentiment when speaking of “Coach Prime.”

“Getting to play for the greatest player in your position ever,” Thomas said with a smile, “who wouldn’t want to do that?”

Sep 11, 1997; Irving, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) celebrating as he scores a touchdown on an interception against the Chicago Bears at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-Imagn Images | James D. Smith-Imagn Images

Despite last season's 3-9 record, the video highlights something Colorado continues to offer that’s unmatched by almost anyone else in college football: the opportunity to learn from and play for one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history.

Embracing Boulder and Betting on Themselves

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another recurring theme throughout the video was the concept of opportunity.

Whether it was development, exposure, or simply the chance to compete on one of college football's biggest stages, Colorado's newest additions repeatedly pointed to Boulder as a place where they believe they can take the next step in their careers.

Wide receiver Danny Scudero, who led the nation in receiving yards last season at San Jose State, has been in Boulder since March but already feels the impact from the move to Boulder.

“Having made the decision to come to Colorado really helped me elevate my game and take my experience of football to the next level,” Scudero said.

For First-Team All-MAC linebacker Gideon Lampron, who transferred from Bowling Green, the appeal to Boulder goes beyond development and includes the opportunity to play for one of college football's most scrutinized programs.

"Seeing an opportunity to be able to come in and raise the bar back to where it was, it was just a great opportunity for me and all the other transfers who kind of took it on like a challenge," Lampron said. "Because you know people love to praise us when we're good here, and they love to hate when it's bad."

Lampron’s also new to Boulder, but already understands that few programs can generate as much attention as Colorado.

Still, the spotlight seems part of the attraction rather than something to avoid.

A Nod to History

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While new faces dominated the speaking portions of the clip, CU’s social media team didn’t forget to highlight the stars who helped put Boulder back on the college football map.

An awesome montage featuring CU’s legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way superstar Travis Hunter, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., during Colorado's rise, was a reminder to Buff Nation of what’s possible in Boulder under “Coach Prime.”

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates his rushing touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season's 3-9 record was undoubtedly a setback, but Colorado's offseason activity suggests the program isn't interested in dwelling on it. Between a heavy restack through the transfer portal, a renewed recruiting push, and a revamped coaching staff eager to prove themselves, optimism around the Buffs' future remains high.

But for a fanbase eager to see how this newly engineered roster meshes on the field, the countdown to the season just got a little more intense.

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