Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Home Game Themes and Color Rush For Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes have revealed the theme for each home game at Folsom Field in 2025. Colorado has seven home games this season. What should Buffaloes fans know before attending these games?
The Colorado Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The theme for this week’s theme for fans is a “stripe out.” Here is the entire theme and color rush schedule for Colorado this season at Folsom Field.
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Stripe Out
Sep. 6 vs. Deleware Blue Hens: Youth Day + Living Legends
Sep. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Buffs Wear White + Family Weekend
Sep. 27 vs. BYU Cougars: Gold Rush plus Latine + Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Buffs Wear Black
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats: Salute to Service + Homecoming
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Senior Day + CU Hall of Fame
Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Season Tickets Sold Out
For the third straight season, Colorado sold out their season tickets. This is in large part to the excitement Deion Sanders has injected into the program and fanbase.
Deion Sanders was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes as coach following a disastrous 2022 season in which they went 1-11. Right away, there was a jolt of energy to a school that was desperately trying to get back in the national picture of college football.
In Deion’s first season, Colorado did exactly that. The Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start and were the talk of the sport. They hosted ESPN College Gameday in their rivalry matchup against the Colorado State Rams during this period. It looked like they could be a dark horse contender to compete for the College Football Playoff or a high end bowl game. This ended up not being the case.
The Buffaloes got hit with a dose of reality and lost eight of their last nine games, finishing the season 4-8. It was going to take longer to build this program into a real contender, but it was still a step in the right direction.
2024 was a massive step forward. Colorado went 9-3 and was in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 conference. They missed out on the Big 12 title game due to tie breaking rules and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars.
In 2025, Colorado will have to make up for the losses of their two most productive players; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Hunter on the other hand won the 2024 Heisman trophy and was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.