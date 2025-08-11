Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Home Game Themes and Color Rush For Fans

The Colorado Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season at Folsom Field on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. Colorado released what the theme and color rush will be at Folsom Field for all seven home games for Coach Deion Sanders's third season.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads out the team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have revealed the theme for each home game at Folsom Field in 2025. Colorado has seven home games this season. What should Buffaloes fans know before attending these games?

Colorado Themes and Color Rush for 2025 Home Games Revealed

Colorado fans celebrate after the Buffaloes won a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. / Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colorado Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The theme for this week’s theme for fans is a “stripe out.” Here is the entire theme and color rush schedule for Colorado this season at Folsom Field. 

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Stripe Out

Sep. 6 vs. Deleware Blue Hens: Youth Day + Living Legends

Sep. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Buffs Wear White + Family Weekend 

Sep. 27 vs. BYU Cougars: Gold Rush plus Latine + Hispanic Heritage Celebration 

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Buffs Wear Black

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats: Salute to Service + Homecoming 

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Senior Day + CU Hall of Fame

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Season Tickets Sold Out

CU football's junior tight end Michael Harrison (87) shrugs to the crowd after scoring a second overtime touchdown against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the third straight season, Colorado sold out their season tickets. This is in large part to the excitement Deion Sanders has injected into the program and fanbase. 

Deion Sanders was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes as coach following a disastrous 2022 season in which they went 1-11. Right away, there was a jolt of energy to a school that was desperately trying to get back in the national picture of college football. 

In Deion’s first season, Colorado did exactly that. The Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start and were the talk of the sport. They hosted ESPN College Gameday in their rivalry matchup against the Colorado State Rams during this period. It looked like they could be a dark horse contender to compete for the College Football Playoff or a high end bowl game. This ended up not being the case.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes got hit with a dose of reality and lost eight of their last nine games, finishing the season 4-8. It was going to take longer to build this program into a real contender, but it was still a step in the right direction. 

2024 was a massive step forward. Colorado went 9-3 and was in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 conference. They missed out on the Big 12 title game due to tie breaking rules and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars. 

In 2025, Colorado will have to make up for the losses of their two most productive players; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. 

Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Hunter on the other hand won the 2024 Heisman trophy and was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

