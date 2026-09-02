Most Glaring Concern Colorado Buffaloes Football Still Hasn’t Solved (And How It Can)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders changed almost everything around the Colorado Buffaloes' defense this offseason. There is a new coordinator, a new front, and a linebacker room built mostly from transfers.

However, the biggest reason for concern is the same one Colorado carried over from last season (stopping the run). The Buffaloes allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game, 135th nationally, and Thursday’s opener at Georgia Tech puts that weakness under the spotlight immediately.

The problem showed up in last season’s opener when Georgia Tech ran 47 times for 320 yards in a 2720 win at Folsom Field. And 12 months later, the rematch will be the first test of whether Colorado’s defensive overhaul actually fixed it.

Gideon Lampron brought 119 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss to Colorado from Bowling Green. | Instagram/@lamprongid

Chris Marve inherited Colorado’s biggest defensive concern

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve was promoted from linebackers coach in February after former defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Denver Broncos. Marve took over a unit with only a small group of returning scholarship defenders.

Colorado’s front changed almost completely. Edge rusher Arden Walker signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, defensive lineman Keaten Wade received a Kansas City Chiefs minicamp invitation, and former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko left for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In response, Colorado added 12 defensive linemen and edge rushers through the transfer portal, with defensive line coach Dante’ Carter now leading the room. The numbers are helping here, but the real job is keeping blockers off the linebackers and making Georgia Tech earn its yards instead of giving them away in chunks.

Ezra Christensen was denied the preliminary injunction he needed to play this season | Ezra Christensen/X

Why defensive lineman Ezra Christensen’s absence changes the plan

Colorado defensive lineman Ezra Christensen was expected to anchor the middle after posting 11 tackles for loss and six sacks at New Mexico State last season. He arrived in Boulder for the exact area where Colorado needed an upgrade.

But a judge denied him the preliminary injunction he needed to play this season on Aug 24. Colorado defensive lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane transfer) and defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State transfer) now move higher in the interior rotation.

Colorado defensive tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina transfer) and nose tackle Samu Taumanupepe could also see bigger roles here. The thing is, Georgia Tech is a touch place to begin sorting out a new rotation with running back Justice Haynes (Michigan State transfer) and running back Malachi Hosley waiting in the backfield.

There is an important piece quite different from last season. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King produced 156 of the Yellow Jackets’ 320 rushing yards against Colorado and scored three times. He is gone, with Indiana transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza taking over after never starting a college game.

Without King’s running threat, Colorado can now shift its attention towards Haynes and Hosley. The Buffs still have to win inside first, because a new quarterback will not really be of any importance if Georgia Tech can hand the ball off and stay ahead of the chains.

How Linebackers Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau can help Chris Marve

The clearest answer sits one level behind the defensive line. Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green transfer) arrived with 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and first-team All-MAC honors after the 2025 season.

Liona Lefau gives Colorado another experienced linebacker behind a rebuilt defensive front. | Liona Lefau/X

Liona Lefau (Texas transfer) brings two seasons of starting experience, while Colorado linebacker Tyler Martinez came from New Mexico State. Sanders has said he sees three pros in the room, and all three give Marve more speed and experience behind a rebuilt front.

Marve will also call the defense from the sideline instead of the booth. So that should keep him next to the linebackers between series, where he can correct a bad fit or missed assignment before the next drive starts.

Camp gave the group a useful rehearsal, too. Colorado’s defence faced Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense every day, a system that stressed gap discipline and forced linebackers to track several run threats. Georgia Tech is different, but the communication and eye discipline carry over.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, the fix is pretty straightforward. Colorado needs its new interior rotation to keep blockers off Lampron and Lefau, then force Mendoza into longer downs instead of letting Georgia Tech live on the ground. Lampron said those camp reps have prepared the defense for that challenge.

“They definitely have us prepared for anything we can see,” Lampron said. “It is one of Coach Marve’s biggest focuses.”

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