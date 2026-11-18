Bargain hunters usually wait for Black Friday, yet Colorado Buffaloes fans eyeing Saturday's trip to Cincinnati can grab a deal six days early.

Prices for Colorado's first visit to Nippert Stadium have come down from earlier listings, as TickPick's no-fee team page showed tickets starting at $34 on Wednesday, with Vivid Seats listings starting at $39 in a recent snapshot and SeatGeek at $43 on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. MT (noon ET) on ESPN+, and the weather looks friendly, with temperatures in the low 60s around game time and a low chance of rain.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Nippert's old house opens its doors to Colorado

Nippert Stadium was originally constructed in 1915 and sits on the second-oldest college football playing site in the country, as Cincinnati has played on that ground since 1901. The building carries the name of Jimmy Nippert, a Bearcats player who died in 1923 after a game injury led to blood poisoning, and it holds 38,088 fans.

Cincinnati drew 37,097 for its opener against Boston College, so a full house is hardly out of the question, and day-of parking at Eden Garage runs $25 while spaces last, per the school's gameday guide.

A cozy capacity usually props up prices, but the resale market is singing a different tune right now. RateYourSeats showed a $44 all-in get-in price and a median of $120 in its Nov. 16 price history. Its more recent indexed listing advertised tickets from $38, while SeatGeek had advertised tickets from $60 earlier in the season.

Moving closer to the field will cost more, though, since a featured lower-level seat in Section 121 was listed at $143 on RateYourSeats. Fans craving the full premium experience could find Gravity Club listings advertised from $373, while TickPick showed an average of $164.75. Prices and availability can change before kickoff, and listings on different sites may not represent unique seats.

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JC French IV's senior send-off hasn't moved the needle

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive tackle Max Baloun (97) and Iowa State Cyclones defensive tackle Jace Gilbert (55) force a fumble on Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The slide makes sense given how Cincinnati's season has unfolded lately. The Bearcats have dropped three straight, capped by a 41-13 loss at Iowa State, although they have won four of their five home games.

Saturday also doubles as Senior Day and Military Appreciation at Nippert, with Cincinnati asking fans to wear red. Fifth-year quarterback JC French IV and the rest of the senior class will play their final home game, with 22 seniors set to be recognized, and a sendoff like that would normally pack the stands, yet the market has stayed soft entering the weekend.

Deion Sanders' home finale offers another affordable option

Back in Boulder, the cheapest ticket to Colorado's home finale against UCF on Nov. 28 isn't far off, with an all-in get-in price of $35 at Folsom Field on RateYourSeats' Nov. 16 price history. The typical seat there tells a similar story, though, since the median sits at $119, just $1 below the median at Nippert on the same date.

For fans willing to make the trek east, the get-in prices at Nippert are still relatively affordable. Colorado's specific visitor allotment hasn't been confirmed, so anyone hoping to sit with fellow Buffaloes fans should double-check the section on their tickets before heading to the gate.

Nov 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost on field against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's official seating information identifies Sections 201 and 202 for visiting-team ticket consignments. Colorado also needs to win both remaining games to reach bowl eligibility, giving fans another reason to make the trip.

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