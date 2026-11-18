The Colorado Buffaloes are about to be on the road again and are preparing for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. With two games remaining in the regular season, fans are hoping that the Buffaloes will be able to build off of the momentum that the team gained from their thrilling win over Houston.

Colorado is coming off of their biggest win of the Deion Sanders era following the 42-32 victory over the Cougars. That game featured the team coming together, showing the actual talent and potential that they have had but haven’t been able to properly execute. They had a strong performance on the ground as Colorado recorded 261 rushing yards, which is their highest total since 2021. Both teams will be looking to end their seasons on a high note, especially with this being a conference game.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Cincinnati

Colorado and Cincinnati are getting an early start on Saturday Nov. 21 at Nippert Stadium for their next conference matchup.

Date: November 21, 2026

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. MST

Location: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming: ESPN

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) reacts after his touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado vs. Cincinnati game will not be broadcasted on traditional television as it will be available to stream on ESPN+. It will also be available through the ESPN app and live TV services like YouTube TV or DIRECTV.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati Preview

Colorado is entering this upcoming matchup with a 4-6 overall record while Cincinnati is coming in at 5-5. The Buffaloes have an opportunity to carry the confidence that they have built up but they will need to be ready for a solid Cincinnati offense.

One of the biggest storylines going into this game is Cincinnati’s rushing attack. Currently, the Bearcats are averaging approximately 227 rushing yards per game, which ranks them among the top 10 teams nationally in that category. This presents a significant challenge for the Colorado defense that has been very aggressive towards all opposing run games.

The Buffaloes are currently allowing 141 rushing yards per game as well as 246 passing yards. Colorado is going to need to prioritize limiting Cincinnati’s production on the ground. Allowing the Bearcats to establish their run game could make it difficult for the Buffaloes to control the pace of the game.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, Colorado has shown signs of improvement on offense. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has become a real leader and steered the run game in the right direction against Houston. The Buffaloes will have to find a way to maintain the balance that they found between the offense and defense that they were able to maintain when facing the Cougars.

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Cincinnati’s offense is allowing more than 455 yards of total offense per game, which is one of the lowest rankings in the country. Those struggles against the pass and the run could provide Colorado with opportunities to take advantage of the Bearcats’ defensive weaknesses.

These opportunities could be especially important for Wilson and the passing attack. With Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams continuing to be a reliable receiving option, the Buffaloes have the potential to exploit the Cincinnati secondary. This can realistically happen but only if the Colorado offensive line properly protects Wilson and gives him enough time to navigate the play.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The home-field advantage will be another factor in this game. Cincinnati has gone 4-1 at Nippert Stadium this season, which undoubtedly makes this a challenging game for Colorado. The Bearcats will also be celebrating Senior Day which can always give more of an emotional boost to a team.

While the Buffaloes can absolutely capitalize on holes within Cincinnati’s game, they cannot afford to overlook the home crowd environment, especially with their hopes of making it to the postseason.

Betting Odds

Heading into this upcoming matchup, Cincinnati is a slight favorite with the Bearcats basically being favored by a field goal.

Spread: Colorado +3 (-105), Cincinnati -3 (-115)

Moneyline: Colorado +136, Cincinnati -162

Over/Under: 59.5 points

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DraftKings has Cincinnati sitting at a three-point favorite while Colorado enters as a three-point underdog. The Over/Under is set at 59.5 points, which most likely means that a high-scoring matchup is expected.

The moneyline definitely gives Cincinnati the edge but Colorado doesn’t sit too far behind. Much like the Over/Under, the spread suggests that oddsmakers are expecting a competitive game as well.

The total of 59.5 points is something to pay attention to, as Cincinnati’s offense averages about 31 points per game while Colorado is averaging around 22. While both teams are fully capable of having a back-and-forth game, the Buffaloes are going to need to be very consistent and have to prioritize protecting Wilson in order to maintain aggressiveness.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, this game is an opportunity for Colorado to build off of their recent success and pick up a road victory towards the end of their regular season. The Bearcats’ rushing attack is threatening, but the Buffaloes have offensive weapons who are perfectly capable of setting up a challenge for Cincinnati.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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