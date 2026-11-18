Colorado is set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in their next conference road game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While the cheapest available tickets remain fairly affordable compared to other programs across college football, this game against Cincinnati is the more expensive game remaining on Colorado’s schedule after the Buffaloes' upset Houston.

Cincinnati is another Big 12 team who has had a more successful year than Colorado, but with the improvements that they demonstrated against the Cougars, and the fact that the Bearcats are not huge favorites, another upset could be brewing.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cost of Seeing Colorado vs. Cincinnati

Fans who are hoping to get their hands on some tickets to see the Buffaloes will be happy to hear that seats in the upper-level and entry-level options have the most affordable opportunities. Those tickets are starting in the $40 range on websites such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

For those who are interested in sitting closer to the action, the prices naturally increase. The upper end zone and upper sideline tickets are listed at around the range of between $42 and $45 while the end zone seats are starting at around $45. When it comes to sideline seating, the prices go up to approximately $79. Fans who are hoping to specifically sit near the 50-yard line, can expect to pay at least $112.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The difference between the cheapest available seats and more desirable locations provides some flexibility for fans when planning their trip if they’re traveling to see the matchup.

Tickets are available through several different websites including Ticketmaster. Some of the secondary marketplaces consist of StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Prices can always fluctuate as game day approaches especially when the current inventory starts to change.

Comparing Cincinnati Tickets to Colorado’s Schedule

Something important and interesting to note is how ticket prices for the Buffaloes’ matchup against the Bearcats compare to Colorado’s final game. Even though this upcoming game is away, the trip to Cincinnati has the highest resale price amongst the last three games of the 2026 regular season.

Colorado’s matchup against Houston had entry-level tickets that started at around $22 with a typical resale price sitting at about $118. Currently, the Cincinnati game has get-in prices starting in the ballpark of between $41 to $51 with a median resale price of $139.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These prices put Cincinnati on top in terms of pricing of both the Houston game and the Buffaloes’ upcoming matchup against UCF. Tickets for the game against UCF are starting at anywhere around $27 to $31 with the typical resale price sitting at about $131.

While the difference in prices between Cincinnati and UCF is not a huge margin, the road matchup still comes out on top when it comes to overall ticket demand based off of current resale pricing. With kickoff approaching, fans still have opportunities to find seats that they are happy with at varying price points.

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